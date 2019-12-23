60,355 India priority patents published in 2016-18: Report

A total of 60,355 India priority patents were published in the country between 2016 and 2018, up from 54,481 publications in 2015-17, according to Clarivate Analytics India Innovation report. The share of India priority publications within the overall patents published in India has grown from 25 per cent in 2016 to 34 per cent in 2018, indicating a steady growth in inventive idea of local origin and the importance of India as a market to protect IP, it said.

India priority patent publications refer to patents that are first filed in India. "In the years from 2014 to 2018, India priority patent publications grew at a CAGR to 16 per cent. 60,355 India priority patents were published in the country between 2016 and 2018, an increase over previous study period (2015-17) that had 54,481 publications," the study said.

Out of the top 30 organisations based on India priority patents published, 18 are India headquartered entities, it added. Among published patents, the top five technology areas identified were computing, polymers and plastics, communications, pharmaceuticals and electric power engineering.

The fastest growing areas, in terms of CAGR over the last 5 years, were communications (over 31 per cent), computing (over 27 per cent), automobiles (over 26 per cent) and instrumentation (more than 25 per cent), the report said. During the period under consideration, the top five organizations - based on by highest number of patents published - were Huawei, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Samsung, Ericsson and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The patent trends outlined in the report highlight India's success as both a source and destination of innovation, Clarivate Analytics Vice President Arvind Pachhapur said. "There is a growing number of innovative start-ups in the country. That, along with significant investments in R&D by leading companies in the region and the active participation of premier research and academic institutes in IP creation, speaks of an encouraging trend for the country," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.