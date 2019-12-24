Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Sizing up retailers' performance as online sales surge

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 00:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 00:29 IST
FACTBOX-Sizing up retailers' performance as online sales surge

As online shopping upends the retail business, many Wall Street analysts say traditional measures such as counting the number of people who visit stores on major shopping days are no longer a reliable gauge of a company's performance. Below are some of the newer methods that retail analysts are employing on the job, as well as some traditional ones.

NEWER TACTICS * Subscribing to retailers' emails to closely monitor promotions, flash sales, and doorbuster deals

* Counting the number of Instagram-led fashion brands in retailers' stores and online * Examining e-receipt data provided by consumers, recording when a customer was at a store and what they bought.

* Forming partnerships with third-party data analytics firms measuring things such as website visits and social media sentiment for a more holistic view * Counting the number of "off-price" stores in a retailer's fleet

* Counting the proportion or number of millennials and Gen Z customers shopping at the store TRADITIONAL MEASURES

* Same-store sales * Sales per square foot of retail space

* Counting cars at malls and in retailers' lots * Foot traffic

* Average selling price, calculated by dividing net sales by the number of products sold * Average basket size, or the average number of items sold in a single purchase, calculated by dividing the total number of units sold by the number of invoices

* Transaction velocity, or the rate at which transactions occur at a store or online * Conversion, or the proportion of people who visit a store or browse a website and ultimately purchase a product. Field teams typically make estimates by observing traffic in stores.

* Analyzing credit card data, compiled by companies such as MasterCard

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

Huawei helps Gigantic Infotel Bring Wi-Fi 6 Broadband Services to the Ganga Plain

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 10-Saudi sentences five to death, three to jail over Khashoggi murder

Saudi Arabia on Monday sentenced five people to death and three to jail over the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but a U.N. investigator accused it of making a mockery of justice by allowing the masterminds of last years killing...

JMM-led alliance thumps BJP in Jharkhand

The JMM-led three-party alliance stormed to power in Jharkhand on Monday, ousting the BJP in yet another state in the Hindi heartland after the saffron partys stupendous performance in the Lok Sabha elections, a development that could have ...

Magnitude 6.0 quake hits off Canada's British Columbia -USGS

A Magnitude 6.0 quake hit off British Columbia on Canadas western coast on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.The quake was very shallow and centered 105 miles 170 kmwest of Port Hardy....

FOREX-Dollar steady before holidays, sterling slips on Brexit worries

The dollar was little-changed against a basket of currencies on Monday, holding near a two-week high, in holiday-lulled trading, while sterling fell on concerns over the British governments hard line on Brexit talks. The dollar index, which...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019