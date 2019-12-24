Left Menu
Thrillophilia Partners With GoAir

  • Jaipur
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 10:21 IST
JAIPUR, India, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While traveling for leisure or business, taking time out for a thrilling experience or activity is not just a desire but a possibility these days. Not just millennials but increasingly people across age groups look forward to travel experiences that are unique.

Thrillophilia.com has joined hands with GoAir, one of India's most trusted, punctual and fastest growing airline, to extend an opportunity to the new-age travelers to plan and book their flights and desired experiential adventure activities with Thrillophilia on GoAir's website.

Be it Scuba diving in Thailand, hiking trails in Himachal Pradesh, adrenaline-pumping skydiving in Dubai, bungee jumping in Rishikesh, or river safari in Singapore - these and a lot more experiences are now available to customers, just at the click of a button through GoAir's website. Excursions involving trekking, experiencing local culture & customs, food walks, cookery classes, and a lot more have skyrocketed with the yearly growth figures between 50-125 per cent. This trend of experience-based travel continues to increase and Thrillophilia always strives to enhance the traveler's experience and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Addressing the partnership, Chitra Gurnani Daga, the CEO of Thrillophilia, said, "We are pleased to announce this strategic partnership with GoAir. This partnership will bring seamless access to 15,000+ experiences of Thrillophilia to GoAir customers. GoAir.in, with its established

airline market leadership, is the perfect partner to help us undoubtedly further enhance the travel experience for travellers."

Mr. Jeh Wadia, Managing Director, GoAir, said, "It is our constant endeavour to provide value-add to our discerning customers and our partnership with Thrillophilia is a step in that direction. Travel is not just about reaching a destination - rather it is about what you want to - and can do. Ultimately, it is the experience that vacationers want to create for themselves and cherish it for life. As a constituent of the travel and tourism eco-system, GoAir is delighted to introduce these curated thrilling experiences."

GoAir currently operates 325+ daily flights flies to 27 domestic destinations including Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar and Varanasi. GoAir flies to 8 international destinations, including Phuket, Malé, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bangkok, Kuwait and Singapore.

About Thrillophilia:

Thrillophilia is one of the top online experiential travel booking platforms in India with more than 40 million online traffic. With its services widespread across 200+ cities in India and successfully selling experiences of 15+ Asian countries, it continues to create long-lasting memories across the world. Focussing on off-beat travel experiences like historical walks, adventure activities, bicycle trail tours and more, Thrillophilia has a wealth of activities to cater to the wanderlust of its customers.

For more information, visit: https://www.thrillophilia.com

