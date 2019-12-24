Left Menu
Dell Technologies Takes a Step Towards Digitalization by Launching India Premier Online Solution Platform

  PTI
  Bengaluru
  Updated: 24-12-2019 16:08 IST
Bengaluru, Karnataka, IndiaBusiness Wire India

News Summary:

• Online platform representing digital transformation through e-commerce

• Enables commercial and enterprise accounts to place orders seamlessly 24*7

Dell Technologies announced the launch of ‘India Premier’, an e-commerce solution, which is now available for ‘Commercial and GCCS/Enterprise’ customers. Premier aims to meet organizations needs to improve order consistency across roles and locations, by automating transactional processes to service client requirements. The event was hosted and graced by Indrajit Belgundi – Senior Director, Client Solution Group and Ed Colville - Director, APAC B2B and Global e-commerce, along with his online business team based in India, Penang and Australia.

Dell Premier represents digital transformation through e-commerce to deliver digital success, by streamlining and simplifying procurement. The solution offers Dell’s customers with the most efficient way to procure the technologies to drive digital transformation for their businesses. The customers are provided self-service and automation, enabling commercial and enterprise accounts to place orders seamlessly 24*7. The solution ensures customer products, standards and pricing, efficiently routed for fulfilment along with real time notifications and ability to check order status online.

Dell Technologies utilizes Dell Premier and B2B solutions, which is a mature and robust tool, across its global markets and customers; whereby majority of orders are placed online.

Some of the highlighted features of Premier are:

• Self-service. Ability to place an order 24/7 • Streamline Order Processing

• Increase Compliance & Accuracy • Reduce Cycle Time

• Easy Tracking & Reporting

The online platform is aimed to benefit the customers. It involves the ability to place and order 24/7 without any dependency, dedicated premier page, error-free transactions and dedicated online account team. It also has the ability to customize the product, create and save quotes, instant communication through notifications and ability to process frictionless.

‘Premier’ is built to assist Dell Technologies to provide benefits for every order placed, reduction in redundant activities, more bandwidth for interaction, less escalations, dedicated account team, increase in account stickiness, notifications and chance to showcase the account.

Talking about ‘Premier’, Alok Ohrie, Managing Director and President, Dell Technologies India said, “Dell Technologies believes in harnessing the power of technology and is always striving towards innovating and empowering its customers. Online platforms, especially in the e-commerce space are doing well and India is one of the leading markets. With premier, Dell Technologies is taking a step towards digitalization to enhance our current operations. This one-stop solution platform is aimed to benefit our customers in India and globally-agile customers, who can now leverage this solution in India.”

Premier Connect is Dell’s B2B e-commerce solution, which integrates customer’s ERP systems with Dell’s Premier Page. This further helps procurement efficiencies by placing orders directly from within the ERP; resulting in unprecedented accuracy, streamlined processes and lowering costs.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) is a unique family of businesses that helps organizations and individuals build their digital future and transform how they work, live, and play. The company provides customers with the industry’s broadest and most innovative technology and services portfolio spanning from edge to core to cloud.

PWR PWR

