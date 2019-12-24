Addverb Technologies - Leading innovation player in intra-logistics automation solutions

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): While India spent a long time as the outsourcing destination for global companies especially in the IT sector, it's high time to rewrite a different story at the onset of the fourth Industrial Revolution, where smart manufacturing is no more a buzz word but everyday reality. However, not every business is ready to get onto this bandwagon due to lack of awareness, implementation challenges, lack of skilled manpower and absence of a partner who can drive digital solutions.

In such an ecosystem, Addverb, a leading global robotics company, has taken a unique approach towards building robotic solutions for intra-logistics. In India, logistics cost accounts for 14 per cent of the GDP (Gross Domestic Product), whereas for Europe or Japan, the cost varies from 10-11 per cent. One of the major reasons for this higher cost is due to manual warehousing solutions. These manual warehousing solutions lead to lower utilization of floor and warehouse space, lead to higher damaged goods and higher operational costs.

Addverb's robotic solutions aim to replace these mundane and unsafe tasks for humans with more intellectual challenges while delivering operational flexibility, efficiency, and scalability. Automation helps in replacing tasks such as moving long distances or lifting heavy loads and hence reduces unsafe acts and increases throughput thereby reducing operational costs. Also, it enables to "store more in less" space by allowing utilization of vertical height.

Addverb's extensive product portfolio allows them to reimagine the warehousing process in a completely different way that helps businesses scale up their operations more economically and effectively. A strong team of 250 multi-disciplinary engineers and a strong focus on in-house manufacturing and software enables them to make product customization which gives them the flexibility to provide innovative solutions.

For instance, Quadron, their Carton Shuttle robot can increase the throughput by 1000 to 2000 per cent as compared to a manual operation a Cruiser, their Pallet Shuttle robot can increase storage space utilization by 200-300 per cent as compared to conventional racking. Their unique four-fold approach of Discover, Design, Deliver and Dedicated Support gives them an edge in solving problems of the customers, in the most efficient way, and it often leads to multi-fold increase in returns and helps break the barrier of ROI on technology, which is further encouraging adoption of technology across all sizes of businesses.

Their focus on Customer Support ensures that the solution does not face any hiccups even after implementation and Go-Live. Their customer support team has been able to penetrate every nuke and corner of the country. Addverb's warehousing solutions are available for all kinds of warehouses - from 3000 sq ft to 10 Mn plus sq ft, making the warehouse operations more agile. In 2018, for warehousing alone, an estimated warehouse space of 919 million sq ft (organized) resulted in market size of INR 1600 crores for industrial automation with 4.1 million sq ft of automated space.

On a global scale, it is estimated that the market size for industrial robotics will reach INR 7000 billion by 2026 from INR 2500 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 11.8 per cent during the forecast period. "Addverb was born out of a desire to ensure that industries in India and across the globe are able to embrace this transition smoothly and to ensure that India does not miss out on the Industry 4.0 wave. Today, Addverb intends to take Indian manufacturing and warehouse operations on a global level and make India the hub of innovation in this field," said Sangeet Kumar, CEO, Addverb Technologies.

Addverb's intralogistics solutions are currently leveraged by Fortune 500 firms as well as new startups including the likes of HUL, Coca Cola, Reliance, Asian Paints, J&J, CEAT, ITC, etc. Addverb, to date, is the largest player for Pick-to-Lights in India, where it supplied and deployed over 50,000 PTLs within last one year, the story is inspiring on the similar lines for Pallet Shuttle robots as well.

Khushi, an in-house built AI-Based Pick-By-Voice module, is the only pick by voice technology in the world to be available in a multitude of Indian regional languages. Quadron & Zippy; from the clan of inhouse developed mobile robotics help grocery and e-commerce businesses to cope up with the ever-rising customer expectations, competition, speed and scalability issues. "We believe in automation as the key to high levels of productivity, safety, and cost-efficiency. We are a group of passionate individuals who have come together to create a great place to work to foster innovation and provide leading solutions in future warehouse and supply chain," said Kumar.

Addverb Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a leading automation and intralogistics solutions company established in June 2016 by Sangeet Kumar, Prateek Jain, Amit Kumar, Neeraj Sharma, Satish Shukla and Bir Singh who worked together at Asian Paints. While setting up some advanced warehouses for their erstwhile employer, they observed the complexities and gaps which couldn't be filled by existing players. It led them towards building a global robotics company while leveraging industry 4.0 and automation to revolutionize Indian manufacturing processes.

In three years of its inception, they have become one of the largest robotic companies in India and now aim to make a global impact. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

