China stocks flat in quiet holiday trading

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 25-12-2019 09:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-12-2019 09:27 IST
China stocks were flat on Wednesday, as many overseas financial markets were closed for the Christmas holiday.

** The CSI300 index was unchanged at 3,991.97 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index was flat at 2,982.12 points. ** U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a ceremony to sign the first phase of the U.S.-China trade deal agreed to this month.

** China will step up support for employees to cope with rising pressure on job security due to internal and external challenges, the cabinet said on Tuesday, as the world's second-largest economy slows. ** "At present, China's employment situation is generally stable, but risks and challenges at home and abroad are increasing and the pressure to stabilize employment is increasing," the State Council said in a statement.

** Hong Kong market is closed for the holiday on Dec. 25-26 and will resume trading on Friday. ** Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.16%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.9986 per U.S. dollar, 0.12% firmer than the previous close of 7.007. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Sichuan Western Resources Holding Co Ltd, up 10.15%, followed by Wuxi Taiji Industry Ltd Corp, gaining 10.05% and Jiangsu Dingsheng New Material Joint-Stock Co Ltd, up by 10.01%.

** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Harbin Churin Group Joint-stock Co Ltd, down 4.97%, followed by Henan Dayou Energy Co Ltd, losing 4.94% and Harbin Gong Da High-Tech Enterprise Development Co Ltd, down by 4.93%. ** As of 0339 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 25.66% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

