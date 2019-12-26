Left Menu
Development News Edition

Asian markets up in post-Christmas trade

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 13:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 13:42 IST
Asian markets up in post-Christmas trade

Asian equities rose on Thursday in subdued trading, holding the gains recently spurred by the US-China trade thaw. Following the Christmas lull across world markets, eyes are now on US unemployment data due later in the day, and Japanese industrial and retail data scheduled for release on Friday.

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed 0.6 percent higher after a flat start. Shanghai put on 0.9 percent, while Seoul was up 0.4 percent. Singapore, however, was down 0.3 percent. "Investor sentiment towards the global economy is improving," said Rakuten Securities chief strategist Masayuki Kubota.

Hong Kong, Sydney, and Wellington were closed for a public holiday. "With the... tech sector giants leading the way, investors are showing no fear as the market remains underpinned by the thawing in the US-China trade squabble and easy central bank policy," Stephen Innes, chief Asia market strategist at AxiTrader, said in a report.

Volumes are typically light during the holiday season, and the muted activity in Asia followed sleepy Christmas Eve sessions in many world markets. "No news being good news, Asia should maintain... gains ahead of a US session likely to be positive," Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia-Pacific at OANDA, wrote in a note earlier in the day.

In oil markets, the main contracts traded higher as the commodity remained strong thanks to trade optimism as well as the OPEC+ output reduction agreement. Brent Crude and West Texas Intermediate were both up 0.2 percent.

"Oil prices continue to show year-end strength supported by a combination of definitive progress on the US-China trade deal, the... OPEC/OPEC+ agreement, and slowing shale activity," wrote AxiTrader's Innes. "All of which is pointing to a stronger performance for oil prices in Q1 than anyone had thought only two months ago." World markets were spooked by the long-running, tit-for-tat trade war between the United States and China, with analysts warning that the bruising rift between the world's two biggest economies could harm global economic growth.

Washington and Beijing have agreed to an initial trade deal, which they are expected to finalize in January, and the improvement in ties has boosted markets with investors hoping for a smoother ride into the new year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Third day of Christmas clashes in Hong Kong

Hong Kong endured a third straight day of political unrest over the Christmas period Thursday as police and pro-democracy protesters clashed inside shopping malls. Protesters spent the afternoon on Thursday marching through multiple malls c...

UPDATE 1-Erdogan says Turkey will send troops to Libya

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Turkey will send troops to Libya now that Tripoli has requested it, and he will present legislation to parliament in January for deployment to the north African country.Ankara signed two separa...

DPIIT taking measures to simplify procedure of inspection of boilers

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade DPIIT has taken measures like recognising 11 inspecting authorities to simplify procedure of inspection of boilers to promote ease of doing business, the commerce and industry mini...

Saudi foreign minister arrives in Pakistan to thank Imran for pulling out of Malaysia summit

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud arrived here on Thursday on a maiden visit to Pakistan. The newly-appointed minister was received by his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the airport. Both sides, at the M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019