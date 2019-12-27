Startup Miscaro Jewellery on Friday said it has raised Rs 25 lakh from investors to grow its business. Established in September 2018, Miscaro Jewellery sells fine diamond jewellery online.

"Miscaro Jewellery has got success in attracting investors and get funding of Rs 2.5 million," the company said in a statement. Ravindra Malviya, Founder and CEO, Miscaro Jewellery said, "The investment is timely. The investment will help us accelerate our growth and provide better solutions to the target audience."

* * * *

LVPEI, IIM Ahmedabad & IIPH Hyderabad win around Rs 10 cr grant * A team of researchers from the L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI), IIM Ahmedabad and Indian Institute of Public Health, Hyderabad have won a grant of around Rs 10 crore to set up a centre for excellence in health outcomes research and economics.

The Wellcome Trust or DBT India Alliance Clinical or Public Health Research Center (CRC) grant is to set up the centre which proposes to create a unit of excellence that will use big data in Indian healthcare along with machine learning and, economic tool kits to advance the understanding of evidence-based policy making in Indian healthcare, LVPEI and IIM Ahmedabad said in a joint statement. "The India Alliance grant opens up a lot of possibilities for clinical research training, big data science, health economics and health policy in India," LVPEI Founder-Chair Gullapalli N Rao said.

