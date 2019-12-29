Left Menu
Development News Edition

Any relief to non-telecom firms on AGR dues can only come from SC: DoT source

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 11:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 11:00 IST
Any relief to non-telecom firms on AGR dues can only come from SC: DoT source

After sending out notices to firms such as gas utility GAIL for crores of rupees in past dues, the Department of Telecommunications has said that any relief to non-telecom companies from payment of enhanced levies can come only from the Supreme Court. The Telecom Department is current "examining" the replies given by the state-owned non-telecom corporations on the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues, a senior official said.

"They have sent their replies, which we are examining. We believe that they will have to go to Supreme Court to seek notification or clarification on whether they are included or not included in this (Supreme Court order). That is for them to seek," the Telecom Department official told PTI. There are certain cases where players were parties in the court and in those cases the companies are bound by the court order. Some parties have also filed review petition, the official noted.

"Then there were others who were not parties, they will have to take a call because our assessment is that it will be applicable...we are examining the issue but in our assessment they will probably have to go to SC to seek a clarification," the official added. As it is, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and other telecom companies owe the government nearly Rs 1.47 lakh crore in past statutory dues. These AGR liabilities arose after the Supreme Court in October this year upheld the government's position on including revenue from non-telecommunication businesses for calculating the annual AGR of telecom companies, a share of which is paid as licence and spectrum fees to the exchequer.

The apex court allowed three months to the affected companies to cough up the amounts due to the government. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has meanwhile made it clear that the AGR order will apply to all licencees, including companies such as GAIL, RailTel, and Power Grid.

As things stand today, such players, despite a smaller telecom exposure, may have to pay liabilities computed on their entire revenue. Non-telcos, such as internet service providers (ISPs), had argued that DoT has unnecessarily imposed the order on internet service providers, many of which are run by entrepreneurs in smaller cities and towns. It had also sought intervention of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to resolve this issue.

The DoT has sought Rs 1.72 lakh crore in past statutory dues from state-owned gas utility GAIL India Ltd following the Supreme Court's AGR ruling. DoT sent a letter to GAIL last month seeking Rs 1,72,655 crore in dues on IP-1 and IP-2 licences as well as Internet Service Provider (ISP) licence. In response, GAIL has told DoT that it owes nothing more than what it has already paid to the government.

Besides GAIL, DoT is also seeking Rs 1.25 lakh crore from PowerGrid which had both a national long-distance as well as an internet licence. PowerGrid says it has an AGR of Rs 3,566 crore since 2006-07 and after adding penalty it comes to Rs 22,168 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning. TOP STORI...

NRC an internal affair of Indian govt: BGB DG

The process of creation of the National Register of Citizens NRC is completely an internal affair of the Indian government and the cooperation between the border guarding forces of the two countries is very good, the chief of Border Guards ...

2nd HI Coaching Education Pathway to be held in February-March

The second edition of the Hockey India HI Coaching Education Pathway will be conducted in February-March next year, the national federation said on Sunday. The program, which is an integral part of the International Hockey Federation FIH Ac...

Two dead, 2,500 seek emergency shelter in cyclone-battered Fiji

Wellington, Dec 29 AFP Tropical Cyclone Sarai was moving slowly away from Fiji on Sunday, leaving two people dead and more than 2,500 needing emergency shelter. The cyclone damaged houses, crops and trees, cut power and forced the cancellat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019