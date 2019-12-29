Left Menu
Development News Edition

Under-construction overbridge falls on railway tracks in

  • PTI
  • |
  • Balasore
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 16:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 16:02 IST
Under-construction overbridge falls on railway tracks in

A beam of an under- construction overbridge fell on the railway tracks near Balasore railway station in Odisha on Sunday, affecting train services, a railway official said. While no injury or casualty was reported in the incident, train services were disrupted, the official said.

Construction of the overbridge was in progress at Sobharampur near here when when one of the six beams fell on the railway tracks, causing damage to the overhead electric wires, he said. Following this, trains passing the route were halted midway.

Restoration work has been launched on a war-footing to clear the route. Railway engineers and workers have been pressed into service and senior railway officials have rushed to the site.

A thorough inquiry will be conducted to ascertain the exact reason behind the mishap, a senior railway official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Ashwin Sheth Grp plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore in next five years

Realty player Ashwin Sheth Group is planning to invest around Rs 2,000 crore over the next five years to create a portfolio worth Rs 10,000 crore. The city-based company, which has a significant portfolio in the residential segment, is also...

Cong suspects drug overdose behind Sunburn deaths, seeks probe

The Congress on Sunday suspected that drug overdose could to the reason behind the death of two tourists at the Sunburn Electronic Dance Music festival, and sought an inquiry into the incident. The party also demanded that permission given...

'Tanhaji...' not only grand but also educative: Ajay Devgn

Actor-producer Ajay Devgn says starting from his 100th film Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior, he wants to focus on stories that are not only entertaining but also informative. The Om Raut-directed movie, set in the 17th century, is based on the l...

Vishwesha Theertha swami a liberal seer who hosted Iftar

Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji of Pejawar mutt was a Hindu pontiff who projected himself as a liberal face despite his strict Brahmanical priesthood as he dedicated his entire life for the propagation of Hindu dharma. He was strongly rooted in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019