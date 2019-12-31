Left Menu
Science News Roundup: China plans to issue biosafety certificates to domestic GM soybean, corn

Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

China plans to issue biosafety certificates to domestic GM soybean, corn

China's agriculture ministry said on Monday it plans to issue biosafety certificates to a domestically grown, genetically modified (GM) soybean crop and two corn crops, in a move toward commercializing GM grain production in the world's top market. China will grant the certificate to SHZD32-01 soybean developed by Shanghai Jiaotong University, provided there is no objection during a 15-day period soliciting public opinion, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

