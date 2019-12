BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says No Price Stabilisation Transactions Executed Yet

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO: * RECEIVES NOTIFICATION FROM GOLDMAN SACHS SAUDI ARABIA IN CONNECTION WITH IPO AND THIRD MID-STABILISATION

* AS OF DATE OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, NO PRICE STABILISATION TRANSACTIONS HAVE BEEN EXECUTED * STABILISATION PERIOD EXPECTED TO END NO LATER THAN JANUARY 9, 2020 CLOSE OF BUSINESS Source: (https://bit.ly/2Qyf74a) Further company coverage:

