FASTag rollout picking up pace, daily usage increases

With the implementation of electronic toll collection through FASTag from December 15, over 1.15 crore units have already been issued with more than one lakh being issued every day, the government said on Tuesday. FASTag provides a smooth journey to commuters through toll plazas on national highways. "It has proved to be instrumental as a fast and convenient tool on the highways that upholds the true essence of digital India," according to an official statement.

With the transaction number crossing 30 lakh, the daily transactional worth of electronic toll collection has crossed Rs 52 crore. Easy-to-adapt FASTag has already made a positive impression in the mind of the smart NH commuters helping to reduce bottlenecks on toll plazas and ensure seamless movement of traffic.

To simplify the recharge of FASTag, the government recently included BHIM UPI app among many other modes of recharge. It has resolved the issue of recharge of FASTag through any of the UPI registered banks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.