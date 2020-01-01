REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/0100 ET

Left Menu
  Reuters
  • |
  01-01-2020
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 11:31 IST
Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 1 a.m. ET/6 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL IRAQ-SECURITY-USA/

Protesters burn security post at U.S. Embassy in Iraq; Pentagon sending more troops to region BAGHDAD/WASHINGTON - Protesters angry about U.S. air strikes on Iraq hurled stones and torched a security post at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, setting off a confrontation with guards and prompting the United States to send additional troops to the Middle East.

AUSTRALIA-BUSHFIRES/ Twelve dead, several missing as Australia counts the cost of devastating bushfires

SYDNEY - A third person was confirmed dead on Wednesday in devastating bushfires that engulfed Australia’s southeast coast this week and a fourth was missing and feared dead, as navy ships rushed to provide supplies and assist with evacuations. U.S.

USA-ELECTION-WARREN/ Warren warns 'democracy hangs in the balance' in New Year's Eve speech

BOSTON - Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren sought to re-energize her White House campaign in a New Year’s Eve speech on Tuesday, warning that “democracy hangs in the balance” five weeks before nominating contests begin in early February. USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/

Trump says happy to have a trial in the Senate, but he does not really care PALM BEACH, FLA. - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would be happy to have a trial in the U.S. Senate following his impeachment by the Democratic-led House of Representatives, but that he did not really care.

BUSINESS USA-HEALTHCARE-DRUGPRICING/

Exclusive: Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike U.S. prices on over 200 drugs NEW YORK- Drugmakers including Pfizer Inc (PFE.N), GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.L) and Sanofi SA (SASY.PA) are planning to hike U.S. list prices on more than 200 drugs in the United States on Wednesday, according to drugmakers and data analyzed by healthcare research firm 3 Axis Advisors.

UPS-HOLIDAYSHOPPING-RETURNS/ U.S. holiday returns surge with booming e-commerce

LOS ANGELES - United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) on Thursday expects to ship 1.9 million gifts and other items back to U.S. retailers as e-commerce fuels an anticipated 26% year-over-year volume surge on “National Returns Day.” ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-JUSTIN-BIEBER/ Justin Bieber to chronicle comeback in YouTube documentary series

Teen heartthrob Justin Bieber is opening up about his creative and personal life through a 10-part documentary ahead of a career comeback after three years away from the spotlight. NETFLIX-PROGRAMMING/

'Murder Mystery' tops Netflix 2019 shows, 'The Crown' out of top 10 NEW YORK - Netflix Inc’s original film “Murder Mystery,” starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, topped a list of the streaming service’s most popular releases of 2019 in the United States but its award-winning “The Crown” failed to make the top 10.

SPORTS ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NOTEBOOK/

NHL notebook: Pens' Guentzel out 4-6 months Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel will be sidelined four to six months following surgery on his right shoulder, the team announced Tuesday.

TENNIS-BRISBANE/ Venus pulls out of Brisbane International, cites 'setback' in training

Venus Williams has pulled out of the upcoming Brisbane International after suffering a ‘setback’ in training, the former world number one said on Wednesday. UPCOMING

(PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC) FRANCE - BTF non-competitive bids

1 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

