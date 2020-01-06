Left Menu
UPDATE 1-UK shares tumble amid simmering Middle East worries

  Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  Updated: 06-01-2020 15:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 14:49 IST
UPDATE 1-UK shares tumble amid simmering Middle East worries
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Britain's benchmark stock indexes began the first full trading week of the new decade on the back foot as they fell 1% after rising tensions in the Middle East sapped demand for riskier assets globally. The FTSE 100 was tracking its worst day in more than a month, though oil majors Shell and BP benefited from a surge in crude prices to jump 1% each and insulated the bourse from steeper losses.

The FTSE 250 also skidded as broader risk-off sentiment prevailed after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened sanctions on Iraq and retaliation against Iran if it responded with force to a U.S. airstrike last week. The U.S.-Iran tensions have dampened initial hopes of a sustained rally in global equities this year on the back of an imminent Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal.

"A severe escalation of tensions in the Middle East - or even outright hostilities - has the potential to easily subsume any benefits gained from the interim U.S.-China trade agreement," OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley said. BP and Shell had helped the FTSE 100 bag gains on Friday, while its peers fell after the airstrike. However, the latest escalation seemed to be too much for the two heavyweight components to counter.

"With so much cash heavily invested in global recovery trade in the elusive search for yield, a downward correction in asset prices could be aggressive," Halley warned. An index of airlines dropped nearly 2% and was headed for its worst two-day fall since early December, as higher oil prices raised worries of a hit to their margins.

Morrisons and Sainsbury's fell 3.5% and 1.7%, respectively. A Times report said British supermarkets will report https://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/business/christmas-fails-to-light-up-supermarkets-vjsrhkjwt "underwhelming" Christmas sales, while major competitor Aldi UK separately reported higher sales. Traders also cited the drop in Morrisons' shares to a rating downgrade by BofA Global Research.

Hikma slid 5.4% and was the biggest blue-chip loser after a rating downgrade by JP Morgan. Its shares were on course for their worst day in nearly a year. NMC Health, whose stock tanked 30% last month after criticism from short-seller Muddy Waters, skidded another 5%. The healthcare provider said an independent review into the firm would initially assess its cash balances.

