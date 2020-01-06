Left Menu
PM Modi graces centenary celebrations of Kirloskar Brothers

The PM also unveiled the Hindi version of the biography of Late Shri. LaxmanraoKirloskar, founder of Kirloskar Brothers, titled ‘Yantrikki Yatra – The man who made machines.’

Congratulating the Kirloskar Brothers Limited for their centenary celebrations, PM said that this sense of taking risks, expanding into new areas, is still the identity of every Indian entrepreneur. Image Credit: Twitter(@PMOIndia)

Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi graced the centenary celebrations of Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. (KBL) organised in New Delhi today. Prime Minister released a postage stamp to commemorate 100 years of KBL. The PM also unveiled the Hindi version of the biography of Late Shri. Laxmanrao Kirloskar, founder of Kirloskar Brothers, titled 'Yantrikki Yatra – The man who made machines.'

Congratulating the Kirloskar Brothers Limited for their centenary celebrations, PM said that this sense of taking risks, expanding into new areas, is still the identity of every Indian entrepreneur. India's entrepreneur is impatient for the development of the country and to expand his capabilities and successes.

"Today, when we are entering a new year, we are entering a new decade, I have no hesitation in saying that this decade will be for Indian entrepreneurs, PM added.

PM stated that the true power of the people of the country can come to the fore only when the government stands not as a hindrance to India, Indian and Industries, but as their partner.

'Reform with Intent, Perform with integrity, Transform with intensity' has been our approach in the last few years. We have tried for governance that is professional and process-driven. In the last five years, there is an environment in the country to work with integrity and complete transparency. This has given the country the courage to set big goals and achieve them on time.

PM said, "In the Financial Year 2018-19, there was a transaction of about 9 lakh crore rupees through UPI. In this financial year till December, only about 15 lakh crore rupees have been transacted through UPI. You can guess how fast the country is adopting digital transactions. The Ujala Scheme has completed 5 years only yesterday. It is a matter of satisfaction for all of us that more than 36 crores LED bulbs have been distributed throughout the country".

"Similarly success stories of Make in India campaign are the strength of our industry. I want success stories from every field of Indian industry", the PM added.

(With Inputs from PIB)

