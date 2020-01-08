Left Menu
Development News Edition

General strike: Banking services hit, normal life affected in Kerala, WB, Assam

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 13:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 13:04 IST
General strike: Banking services hit, normal life affected in Kerala, WB, Assam

Banking services such as cash withdrawal were impacted in some public sector lenders while rail and road traffic was hit in Assam, West Bengal and Left-ruled Kerala as 10 major trade unions went on a day-long strike on Wednesday against the Centre's "anti-people" policies. While banks were open, some services such as cash withdrawal were impacted in many places in the country as bank employees extended their support to the nationwide strike.

However, work at government departments remained unaffected barring sporadic demonstrations by trade unions. Trade unions have claimed around 25 crore people will participate in the stir.

There were no reports of any impact on essential services from anywhere in the country. Train services were unaffected while electricity generation as well as oil refineries and fuel pumps operated normally. The strike was near total in Kerala with vehicles, including state-owned KSRTC and private buses, keeping off the roads.

In the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) did not operate city and long-distance services. Very few private vehicles and auto-rickshaws were seen plying on roads. Road and rail blockades were reported from several parts of West Bengal. The strikers also took out rallies in parts of the state and blocked roads and railway tracks in North 24 Parganas district. However, police removed them to ensure movement of vehicles without hitch.

In Kolkata, government buses were plying normally but the number of private buses was lower than usual in the early hours. Metro services were normal in the city and auto-rickshaws and taxis were also seen on the roads. Heavy police deployment was seen in several areas of the city, including Tollygunge, Behala, Esplanade and Jadavpur.

In some areas of north Bengal, the Trinamool Congress took out rallies opposing the strike and urged people to maintain normalcy. Normal life was hit in Assam as vehicles remained off the roads and markets were shut. Though pharmacies were open, educational institutions especially schools remained closed.

The government had on Tuesday asked public sector undertakings to dissuade their employees from participating in the strike and had advised them to prepare a contingency plan to ensure smooth functioning of the enterprises. Ten central trade unions have claimed around 25 crore people will participate in the nationwide strike called to protest against the union government's labour reforms, FDI, disinvestment, corporatisation and privatisation policies. They are pressing for a 12-point charter of demands of the working class relating to minimum wage and social security, among others.

"We have been opposing government policies on bank merger, privatisation, fee hike and other wage-related issues," All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) General Secretary C H Venkatachalam told PTI. Members of 10 central trade unions, which include AITUC, INTUC, CITU, AICCTU, CUCC, SEWA, LPF, along with various sectoral independent federations, are participating in the nationwide strike, AITUC General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur said.

"We are protesting against rising prices, sale of the public sector (firms), 100 per cent FDI in railways, defence, coal, pharma, animal husbandry, security services, and codification of 44 (central labour) laws," she told PTI. The demands also include a minimum pension of Rs 6,000 for everyone, minimum support price (MSP) for farmers, adequate supply of ration to people, she said, adding that the demands concern common man's issues besides worker-centric areas.

In Delhi, she said, rains will not impact the stir as demonstrations will be taken out in industrial areas and workers will assemble at ITO as planned and take out a procession. "We are getting reports from all over India.‌ BHEL workers have gone on strike, ‌oil unions are on strike. There is a situation of bandh in states of north-east, Odisha, Pondicherry, Kerala and Maharashtra. Roadways depots are closed in Haryana," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Looming hard Brexit may be as damaging as no deal Brexit - ECB's Knot

A hard Brexit at the end of this year is still a possibility and may be as damaging economically as if Britain had left the European Union without a deal, Dutch central bank Governor Klaas Knot said on Wednesday.In economic terms there may ...

FOREX-Safe-haven yen, Swiss franc yo-yo after Iran strike on U.S. bases

Currencies whipsawed on Wednesday, with the safe-haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc initially jumping after Iran fired rockets at U.S. forces in Iraq, before they retreated on a perception that the strikes would not lead to a wider regional...

Deepika earns praise from all quarters for 'quiet grace' on JNU stand, also faces boycott

Leapfrogging from the entertainment section to the front pages of newspapers for showing up at JNU, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was on Wednesday the cynosure of national attention earning bouquets but also many brickbats on social media...

UPDATE 1-UK Greggs awards staff bonus after vegan sausage roll success

British baker Greggs said it would pay staff a special bonus to reflect a phenomenal year when the launch of a much-hyped vegan-friendly sausage roll led to higher than expected profits.Greggs, which has over 2000 stores on British high str...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020