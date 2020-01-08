Left Menu
EuroSchool Airoli Ranked Among India s Top 20 ICSE Schools by Education Today

  • Updated: 08-01-2020 16:06 IST
MUMBAI, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EuroSchool Airoli ranked among India's top 20 ICSE Schools at India School Merit Awards 2019-20 by Education Today. The ranking is a recognition for those schools who have done exceedingly well in the fields of providing ICSE education.

The school has well-equipped infrastructure, and specially crafted spaces that offers a great environment to nurture young minds. The school provides a robust curriculum in accordance with the ICSE Board. Students are offered a gamut of exploration opportunities that include specially designed modern laboratories, fine art studios, reading rooms and libraries, state of the art computer labs, multi-use playgrounds, professional sports coaching and digitally enabled classrooms, and much more.

EuroSchool, ensures that special attention is given to the academic and co-curricular needs of the students. The school offers exposure to clubs like Robotics, art and music, Leadership program and many more which play an essential role in the holistic development of the students. Along with that, child safety as well is taken very seriously to ensure the students explore fully and be safe at school. CCTV monitored campus, background verified staff, fire safety drills, GPS enabled school buses are some of the safety measures undertaken by the school to enable a safe learning environment.

Sudeshna Chatterjee, Principal, EuroSchool Airoli, said, "We are honoured to be ranked among India's top 20 ICSE schools by Education Today. This award is the reflection of the reputation of being the most progressive and child-centred school. We at EuroSchool maintain the highest standards of providing quality education to the students."

About EuroSchool:

In 2009, the Company ventured into K-12 education with EuroSchool, a network of 11 K-12 institutions today. The philosophy of 'Discover Yourself' further strengthens the belief that encouraging children to discover their true potential and skills is critical to thriving in the 21st-century. The school blends its 'Balanced Schooling' pedagogy with the Learn - Reinforce - Practice - Apply methodology. This paves the way for students to excel in academics, while co-curricular activities shape their creative, sporting and musical aspirations. EuroSchool operates on a DIRECT Academic Delivery Model with schools in urban locations across Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Surat.

For more information, please visit the website www.euroschoolindia.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798038/EuroSchool_Logo.jpg

PWR

PWR

