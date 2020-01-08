Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japanese billionaire Maezawa in $9 mln 'social experiment' giveaway

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 18:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 18:02 IST
Japanese billionaire Maezawa in $9 mln 'social experiment' giveaway
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Yusaku Maezawa)

Japanese fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa is giving away $9 million to his Twitter followers in what he says is a "social experiment" to see if the payment boosts their happiness. Maezawa will give 1 million yen ($9,000) to 1,000 followers selected at random from those who retweeted a Jan. 1 post, with the impact of the money to be tracked through regular surveys.

"It's a serious social experiment," said Maezawa on YouTube, adding he hopes to attract interest from academics and economists. Maezawa, who is to be the first private passenger to fly around the moon with Elon Musk's SpaceX, is known for his high spending on art and sports cars but also has a predilection for musing on ideas like a world without money.

He tied the giveaway to the idea of basic income, or the theory of providing a periodic no-strings-attached payment to all citizens, that has gained traction in some political circles and is backed by Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Andrew Yang. "Basic means a regular minimum amount offering a sense of security, what Maezawa is offering is totally different," said Toshihiro Nagahama, senior economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

Maezawa said that given that he "has the money and free time" to make the payments, he felt the need to try and inspire greater debate over the merits of the theory in Japan. The idea of a universal basic income has gained support over fears technology such as artificial intelligence will wipe out large numbers of jobs but that concern is for now less pronounced in Japan with its tight labor market, said Nagahama.

Its the second, larger, giveaway by the entrepreneur, who in November secured a $900 million payday through the sale of his online fashion business Zozo Inc to SoftBank Group Corp. Maezawa, who recently grabbed headlines after his split from actress girlfriend Ayame Goriki, has gathered almost 7 million followers on Twitter with his mix of displays of conspicuous consumption and folksy pronouncements on the meaning of life.

YouTube is the latest online outlet for the businessman, with videos including a tour of his private jet, a visit to the barber to dye his hair and updating his bank book after November's windfall. The debate over basic income comes as income inequality continues to grow in the United States, where in recent years some of its wealthiest entrepreneurs, from Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates to investor Warren Buffett, have pledged to give away most of their wealth.

($1 = 108.3700 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Two U.S. auto trade groups merge as regulatory issues loom

Two major U.S. automotive trade groups said Wednesday they will merge as the industry faces dramatic challenges, including regulatory, trade and emissions issues.The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, a group representing Detroits Big Th...

588 roads closed after snowfall in Himachal Pradesh

Vehicular movement, electricity and water supply were disrupted after fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. After fresh snowfall in the state, a total of 588 roads were closed, 2,436 electricity supply lines disrupted and 33 wate...

Former Nissan chief Ghosn says he was brutally taken from his family

Former Nissan head Carlos Ghosn on Wednesday said he was brutally taken from his family and friends by Japanese prosecutors.Ghosn was speaking at his first press conference since he was arrested in November 2018 and since he skipped bail an...

Will implement Motor Vehicle Act after reducing penalties: Raj minister

Rajasthan will implement the new Motor Vehicle Act only after reducing penalties, Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said here on Wednesday. Khachariyawas said the state had the right to reduce penalties and his department had so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020