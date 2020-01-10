Top HR Tech Company ZingHR Becomes One of the First Pure Cloud HR Tech Companies to Reach 1 Million Employee Records

MUMBAI, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZingHR recently crossed a milestone of becoming one of the top Pure Cloud HR Tech ventures which have crossed a million+ employee records along with million+ transactions.

ZingHR is an HR tech venture accelerated at Microsoft, with more than 300+ employees, 550+ customers and now reached the mark of million+ active users. ZingHR offers a complete solution of the end-to-end processes in HR through Artificial Intelligence, Machine and Deep Learning algorithms which helps to improve employee performance and drives a process efficiency in recruitment offers ease of leave, attendance, payroll and claim management.

ZingHR is one of the few global ventures which offers almost all web/mobile-based modules from Hire to Retire Solutions with state-of-the-art tech supporting those applications. ZingHR's USP is their focus on OUTCOMATION™ which aims at achieving Tangible and Measurable Business Outcomes Like Top Line, EBIDTA, People Efficiency, People Productivity. Some of the unassuming features like Zero-touch Payroll, AI/ML seamlessly integrated with Talent Acquisition. ZingHR primarily focuses on OUTCOMATION which technically means Outcome plus Automation. The biggest force is Driving Performance Culture and Delivering Business Outcomes.

ZingHR has had the privilege to partner with esteemed global and regional organizations like Microsoft, SHRM, NHRDN for adding value to ZingHR's outreach program.

On this special occasion Mr. Prasad Rajappan, CEO & Founder of ZingHR shared, "We strongly believe that Technology is the Means and not the Purpose. A lot of CEOs, CHRO's are saying Let us put AI, ML, Bots but research says 68% of initiatives don't yield results because we are focusing on automation and not on Outcomation. Technology is transforming traditional HR functions such as hiring and onboarding, learning and development, HR administration, however, Business Outcomation is the purpose: Let's focus on it."

Ravi Kikan, Head for Marketing & Growth at ZingHR added, "ZingHR is the go-to solution for enterprises and growing SMBs who are looking at Outcomation as a basic solution to the various issues and problems that a growing or a venture which has scaled up. The various modules that ZingHR offers are not only conducive for the Human Resources to streamline great workflow but also helps the CXOs in saving money on the topline and building more efficient channels of productivity.

What does it take to be something more than just a hire-to-retire platform? This is the question we asked ourselves before accepting the idea of a one-stop-shop for all HR related processes on a single interface, calibrated just enough to ensure ease of use from an employee to a CXO level. How does one achieve said business outcomes if one may ask, boils down to simply understanding and incorporating customer feedback across all levels of an organization, thereby following the new age principles of Agile methodologies and LeanHR, using cutting edge technologies like Machine learning, Artificial Intelligence, Deep Learning thereby eradicating monotonous and cumbersome manual intervention."

ZingHR provides all these innovations for the Enterprise customer like: Biometric Attendance, Captain Zingo, Chatbots, Digital Onboarding, Face Recognition, Geo-fencing, Life Docs, Machine Learning, Deep Learning & RPA, Artificial Intelligence, Mobile Apps, Multilingual across 26 Languages, Power Business Intelligence, Rewards & Recognitions, Digital Locker, Voice Recognition Forms, Zero Touch Payroll.

The following products showcase ZingHR's prowess in deriving and driving Business Outcomes. ZingHR is one of the companies globally that offers such Hire To Retire solutions across their suite of products in their kitty.

Acknowledgement Configuration, Audit Trail, Contract Management, ESS, MSS & Social, Flexi pay, Hiring & Onboarding, Internal Job Posting, Learning Management, Lifecycle events, Organizational Structure, Payroll management, Push-to-Payroll, Support and SLA, System Monitor, Talent Acquisition & Performance, Task management, Time, Leave & Attendance, Timesheet, Travel and expense, E-separation, Biz-services.

ZingHR's suite of offering has recently added three new product additions which includes :

• Career and Succession Planning for Organizations

• Onboarding Application • Digital Locker

Some of the key customers who are achieving quantum leaps in business performance through OUTCOMATION™ in BFSI and other sectors are SBI General Insurance, HDFC Bank, HDFC Securities, Muthoot Fincorp, Fusion Microfinance, In Retail, Enrich Salon, Kaya Skin Clinic, Barbeque nation, In Manufacturing, Supermax, Escorts, JK Fenner, In Healthcare, the company has Sun Pharma, Cloud Nine Hospitals, Nephroplus, In Education and Media SP Jain School of Global Mgmt, The Hindu, IIIT Bangalore and many more.

With the new additions, the offering has now moved into the Outcomation zone. As one of the leading global HR Tech companies the ZingHR experience is to ensure productivity and efficiency enhancement of the enterprises which includes the following :

• HR 360: With 24+ HRMS modules, ZingHR makes employee life cycle management simpler, smoother, and more efficient

• Mobile-First Technology: Everything on tap! From onboarding to Offboarding, ZingHR makes everything Mobile First and on the go • Plug and Play: Pick and choose from the flexible modules and easily integrate them with the existing systems

• Decision Making Tools: With Real-Time Dashboards, Make Informed Decisions to Enhance productivity and compliance • Lean and Agile HR: Leverage 18+ years of deep domain expertise on lean HR with in-built practical solutions

• Quick Support: Access quick certified service implementation and support teams anytime, anywhere • Implementation Control: Empowered to do and make changes to the configuration

• Product Updates Every 2nd Month: Experience quick and latest product updated in every 45 days • HR Tech Certification: Stay updated with lean practices optimize Impact and empower peers

Recently ZingHR has ventured out into new regions like Australia, UAE and the Asia Pacific.

About ZingHR:

ZingHR is one of the oldest HRM providers, ZingHR has constantly updated its technological prowess to deliver a modern and complete HR solution that is used by over 5 lac employees in over 500 companies. ZingHR adopts an employee-centric, mobile-first approach covering the entire spectrum from employee recruitment to employee exit. It is been backed by Microsoft. ZingHR has raised around $2.5 million including seed and angel funding and strategic investment by Zeta - a digital payment and meal voucher company.

