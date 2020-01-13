Left Menu
Development News Edition

BLR airport inks pact with KUNZ GmbH, to get disabled aircraft

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 15:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 15:44 IST
BLR airport inks pact with KUNZ GmbH, to get disabled aircraft
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has entered into an agreement with KUNZ GmbH to manufacture, supply, commission and maintain specialized Disabled Aircraft Recovery Equipment (DARE) for the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB). The commissioning of this equipment will make KIAB the first airport in the country with the capability effect recovery of disabled aircraft up to Code F category, enabling the faster resumption of operations during aircraft incidents on runways, BIAL said in a statement.

As part of this agreement, KUNZ GmbH has agreed to jointly establish a center for disabled aircraft recovery training with BIAL, making BLR Airport the first in the region to have such a facility. This facility will develop and expand the skill set in India, it said.

"The acquisition of this equipment boosts BLR Airport's operational capability during runway emergencies, said Thomas Hoff Andersson, Chief Operating Officer, BIAL. BIAL has constituted a team of Recovery Managers who will undergo extensive hands-on training at KUNZ GmbHs recovery training facility in Germany.

Additionally, a Quick Response Recovery Team will be formed and imparted with technical knowledge to respond to critical situations, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines on alert as volcano spews ash, lava

Lava and broad columns of ash illuminated by lightning spewed from a volcano south of the Philippine capital on Monday, grounding hundreds of flights as authorities warned of a possible explosive eruption.Fine grit weighed down trees and t...

We don't feel secure, atmosphere not conducive for academic activities: JNUTA to HRD Ministry

The JNU Teachers Association JNUTA on Monday told the HRD Ministry that they do not feel secure on the campus and the atmosphere there was not conducive for academic activities. In a meeting with HRD Ministry officials, a five-member JNUTA ...

Trump impeachment trial fight for Bolton testimony echoes Monica Lewinsky

Twenty-one years ago former White House intern Lewinsky was at the center of a tug-of-war over whether she would testify in the U.S. Senate impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton, a Democrat. Now it is Bolton, fired last September from...

Berlin plans Libya summit in January: government spokesman

Germany is planning to host a peace summit on Libya this month, a government spokesman said Monday. The preparation for such a conference is ongoing, it should, in any case, take place in January here in Berlin, said Steffen Seibert.The spo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020