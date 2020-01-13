BLR airport inks pact with KUNZ GmbH, to get disabled aircraft

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has entered into an agreement with KUNZ GmbH to manufacture, supply, commission and maintain specialized Disabled Aircraft Recovery Equipment (DARE) for the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB). The commissioning of this equipment will make KIAB the first airport in the country with the capability effect recovery of disabled aircraft up to Code F category, enabling the faster resumption of operations during aircraft incidents on runways, BIAL said in a statement.

As part of this agreement, KUNZ GmbH has agreed to jointly establish a center for disabled aircraft recovery training with BIAL, making BLR Airport the first in the region to have such a facility. This facility will develop and expand the skill set in India, it said.

"The acquisition of this equipment boosts BLR Airport's operational capability during runway emergencies, said Thomas Hoff Andersson, Chief Operating Officer, BIAL. BIAL has constituted a team of Recovery Managers who will undergo extensive hands-on training at KUNZ GmbHs recovery training facility in Germany.

Additionally, a Quick Response Recovery Team will be formed and imparted with technical knowledge to respond to critical situations, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.