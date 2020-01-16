Left Menu
Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's The Art of Living to Help Rebuild Lives of 1000 Iraq Youth

  Updated: 16-01-2020 13:04 IST
- Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Founder of The Art of Living has Initiated Immediate Action for Peace in the Region, as Mental Health Crisis Deepens

BENGALURU, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The scars of war are writ large on the minds and lives of Iraqi men and women-memories of waking up in the middle of the night to the sound of bombings, losing loved ones and not knowing what next morning will bring in its wake. Mental health crisis in Iraq has deepened with the rising geopolitical tensions too. International agencies suggest, 35% of the 9000 households surveyed agreed to being severely psychologically distressed. Official data suggested, 70% of the population undergoing mental health disorder had suicidal thoughts. Diminishing help from international organizations with respect to mental health care has been yet another problem that the country has been grappling with.

In keeping with the vision of crafting a stress free and violence free society, global spiritual leader and humanitarian Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar who founded the volunteer based The Art of Living and its sister concern International Association for Human Values (IAHV), has initiated immediate action for peace and rehabilitation in the region.

Last month, Ministry of Youth and Sports of Iraq signed an MOU with The Art of Living's sister concern IAHV. Under the project that looks to work closely with youth affected by conflict in the region and those undergoing severe Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) symptoms, anxiety, depression and distress in Baghdad and nearby areas, the organisation would train Iraqi youth in self-empowerment programs, stress relief and rehabilitation.

"The contract was signed with the Ministry of Youth and Sports to give training for youths who went through conflict in Al-Sadder city, 9 Nisan and Baladiyat town in Iraq," said Mawahib Shaibani, country director, IAHV Iraq.

Sri Sri's peace building work in Iraq began almost 15 years back. In the wake of Iraq conflict in 2008, Gurudev had also met leaders on all sides (Shia, Sunni and Kurds among others). Peace experts say he was one of the few global leaders to have been able to do this. His organization has worked in providing trauma relief, holistic medical care, and financial empowerment of women in Iraq. To date, over 5 lakh Iraqis have found relief through breathing and meditation techniques.

"We completed the training for 100 youths this month and now we will be training another 900 youths. The rehabilitation and stress relief training will empower the youth to release the severe long seated stress, anger, and anxiety, improve their present moment awareness and spiritual wisdom that allows them to take a fresh and stress free look at their future with more hope and positivity and a broader vision. They will be trained in science backed meditation and breathing techniques, known to reduce symptoms of mental health conditions like depression, anxiety and PTSD. And then we help them with social and business projects with support from the World Bank," said Girin Govind, former secretary to Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and a senior Art of Living instructor who has been conducting the workshops in Iraq.

About Art of Living

The Art of Living Foundation is a volunteer-based, humanitarian and educational non-governmental organization (NGO) founded by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in 1981. It has centres in more than 156 countries. It offers several stress-elimination and self-development programs based on breathing techniques, meditation and yoga. It also runs several social projects worldwide.

(https://www.artofliving.org/in-en)

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1077776/Art_of_Living_Girin_Govind_and_Mawahib.jpg

