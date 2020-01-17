Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zebi Launches Zebi Secure Cloud, the World’s Most Advanced Forensically Monitored and Secured Cloud Infrastructure

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 16:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 16:20 IST
Zebi Launches Zebi Secure Cloud, the World’s Most Advanced Forensically Monitored and Secured Cloud Infrastructure

Zebi, a full-stack core-blockchain company founded by Silicon Valley veterans, has today announced the launch of Zebi Secure Cloud. Zebi uses its blockchain-related patents into this data logging and integrity management system for cloud forensics, thus enabling a forensically monitored approach to secure cloud data and infrastructure.

Data breaches are rapidly growing every day, even though organizations are making enormous efforts and considerable investments in securing their data. Cloud security is absolutely critical in today's world to make sure your organization doesn't become vulnerable to cyber-attacks and data theft. Although many solutions have been proposed for cybersecurity incidents, it is still difficult to collect evidence in most cases. Logs are routinely deleted as part of malicious attacks, by both internal and external users, as the security threats are increasing and attack methods are becoming more diverse. Statistically, less than 40% of breaches are ever detected, of which more than 70% can't be conclusively analyzed due to deleted or tampered evidence, in the form of logs, files, etc.

Zebi Secure Cloud, maintains data in a digitally indestructible container on every system, much like a flight recorder on aircraft. In the case of an event, this can be retrieved at any time to provide an analysis of what actually happened. The product uses a blockchain-based data logging and integrity management system empowering organizations to (1) Forensically logging events (2) Advanced monitoring and analytics (3) Integrated Data encryption as a service (4) Backup & Recovery.

Zebi Secure Cloud not only monitor events leading up to the incident but also permit the analysis of logs during and after a security event. It uses machine learning for log analysis, and flag suspicious activities in real-time crucial for fast, effective monitoring, streamlining root cause analysis and reduce false positives for IT operational intelligence.

"Zebi Secure cloud is an enterprise product built over the past few months with our research in the blockchain space. We have just completed beta testing with some marquee customers and the product is going into production now. Blockchain as space is nascent, but evolving quickly and while there has been regulatory uncertainty in government opportunities, we are seeing certain use cases ramp up. We are very excited and are positive about this billion-dollar opportunity," said the newly appointed Zebi CEO, Pruthvi Rao.

Sudheer Kuppam, newly appointed Chairman, Zebi said, "We are excited to announce the launch of Zebi Secure Cloud. It is the result of our R&D alongside our valued partners and customers. With Zebi Secure Cloud, enterprises can enhance their business by enabling a forensically monitored approach to secure cloud data and infrastructure., transparently and securely than ever before."

Zebi Secure Cloud enables real-time alerts using Cognitive Insights and Predictive Alerts, a unique alert system when aided with scheduled and real-time reporting, learns and upgrades based on intelligence from various security events.

Paving a strong growth plan for Zebi, the board has taken a strategic decision of elevating Prutvi Rao to the position of CEO from COO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

POLL-Canadian economy expected to gather steam, keeping BoC at bay in 2020

A revival in the Canadian economy may already be underway, according to a Reuters poll of economists, who were mostly confident a rate cut was not needed and so predicted monetary policy would remain unchanged this year.Nearly 70, or 27 of ...

UPDATE 1-Rallying-Sainz a triple Dakar winner as Brabec makes U.S. history

Spaniard Carlos Sainz became a triple Dakar Rally champion with the Mini X-Raid team at the age of 57 on Friday while American Ricky Brabec took the motorcycle crown for Honda and ended KTMs 18-year dominance.Brabec is the first American to...

Pak court sentences 86 Islamists to 55-year prison over blasphemy protests

A Pakistani court has sentenced brother and nephew of a radical Islamist party chief along with 84 others to 55-year prison terms each for taking part in protests in 2018 over the acquittal of Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman in a controversia...

Nepal to handover 173,072 kg of red sandalwood to India confiscated while being supplied to China

Nepal will allow India to take home 173,072 kgs of red sandalwood that it had confiscated during the last 10 years while it was being smuggled to China from India through the Nepalese territory, according to a media report. Both Nepal and I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020