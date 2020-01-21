Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Taiwan Q4 GDP expands at strongest rate since mid-2018

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 14:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 14:12 IST
UPDATE 1-Taiwan Q4 GDP expands at strongest rate since mid-2018

Taiwan's economy grew at the fastest pace in one-and-a-half years in the fourth quarter of 2019 as a recovery in electronics demand boosted the island's manufacturers amid easing concerns over a U.S.-China trade war. The outlook for the export-reliant economy has brightened this year after its two largest trading partners, China and the United States, signed a first phase trade agreement this month after a bruising tariff war that disrupted global supply chains. Stronger demand for high-end smartphones and factory relocations to Taiwan from China have also helped stabilise growth.

Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 3.38% in the October-December period from a year earlier, preliminary data showed on Tuesday, up from 2.99% in the third quarter. Growth in the final quarter was the fastest since 3.4% in the second quarter of 2018 and surpassed economists forecast of 2.78% in a Reuters poll. For the full-year of 2019, growth was 2.73%, the statistics agency said. That compared with the government's upwardly revised forecast of 2.64%.

In 2018, the economy expanded 2.75%, according to the latest government data. Analysts expect the growth momentum to continue in 2020 helped by recovering sales for high-end smartphones and rising technology demand driven by new technologies, including fifth-generation (5G) telecommunications technology.

Despite its heavy reliance on exports, Taiwan's economy bucked a regional growth slowdown last year. It was named in a U.N. study as the largest beneficiary of "trade diversion" from the U.S.-China trade war, as manufacturers moved production from China to Taiwan to avoid higher tariffs. Taiwan has predicted stable growth of 2.72% in 2020, citing "positive effects" of factory relocations.

In a further sign of recovering demand, Taiwan's export orders in December rose for the first time in 14 months, boosted by a pick-up in global demand for electronics. Export orders are a leading indicator of actual shipments from Taiwan and other Asian manufacturing economies in two to three months.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co , the world's largest contract chipmaker, last week forecast that its first-quarter revenue could rise by up to 45% and raised its capex plan for the year, betting on robust demand for 5G smartphones. Some analysts, however, remain cautious about Taiwan's growth prospects, especially on the government's pledge to lure manufacturers to move production home from China.

Taiwan's government said last month returning investment to Taiwan from China totalled T$830 billion ($27.72 billion). "We have doubted the success of this investment policy for several months and are still sceptical of its effectiveness in supporting the Taiwan economy," ING economist Iris Pang wrote in a report earlier this month.

($1 = 29.9400 Taiwan dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Opposition TDP blocks passage of the bill on decentralization of AP in Legislative Council

The opposition TDP on Tuesday blocked the tabling of the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 in the Legislative Council LC citing rules. The House was adjourned thrice as pandemonium prevailed over the ru...

Talks on digital tax with U.S. remain difficult - France's Le Maire

Frances Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday talks with the United States on the taxation of digital companies remained difficult despite a pledge from the two countries to avoid a trade war until at least the end of this year.Le...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day two at the Australian Open

Highlights of the second day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Tuesday times AEST GMT11 1917 FRENCHMAN TSONGA RETIRES WITH INJURYFrances Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, the 2008 runner-up, was forced to retire from...

Denied ticket for Delhi polls, AAP MLA Surender Singh quits party

AAP MLA Surender Singh, who was denied a ticket for the February 8 Delhi assembly election, on Tuesday said he has resigned from the party. Sharing his resignation letter on Twitter, he said, Today, Im sad and Im giving my resignation lette...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020