Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-German government bond yield bounces back from two-week lows

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 22:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 22:55 IST
UPDATE 4-German government bond yield bounces back from two-week lows

A better-than-expected investor sentiment reading reversed a slide in Germany's 10-year government bond yield on Tuesday, after a virus outbreak in China had put investors in a risk-off mood. The ZEW research institute said its monthly survey showed economic sentiment among investors rose to 26.7 from 10.7 in December.

Economists had expected an increase to 15.0. The result suggested investors believe the German economy might not be hurt as badly by trade tensions as previously thought. A separate measurement of how investors assess the economy's current conditions improved to -9.5 from -19.9 in the previous month. Analysts had forecast a reading of -13.5.

The 10-year German government bond yield was last flat at -0.248%. Earlier, it had hit a two-week trough, falling as low as -0.256%. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields also fell by an even larger extent to 1.766%, their lowest since Jan. 8, trading last down 6 bps at 1.778%.

Yields across other euro zone economies were stable. Investors said the yield had been pushed lower by reports of an outbreak of the coronavirus in China, where the death toll rose to six and authorities reported a surge in new cases.

The virus "may weigh on China's economic activity and consumer spending," which in turn may weigh on global growth, said Rainer Guntermann, a rates strategist at Commerzbank. Weaker growth in the world's second largest economy would steer investors from taking more bets and being more active in the financial markets.

The German surveys follow a pick-up in data releases in recent weeks, which has prompted economists to conclude that euro zone economic activity has probably bottomed out. "If you look at the nature of it, I'm not sure this should give some additional information that is beyond the consensus of the investor community," said ING senior rates strategist Antoine Bouvet.

"This is not something like the Ifo that is purely rooted in the business community, which is giving us additional information," he said, referring to another closely followed German survey, based on data from around 9,000 firms across various sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Guatemala's children bear brunt of prolonged drought and rising heat

Rising numbers of children in Guatemala are going hungry as drought linked to climate change reduces food harvests, fueling child malnutrition rates in the Central American nation, the United Nations and charities said.Guatemala, which has ...

Ambedkar's memorial will be a tourist hotspot, says Sharad Pawar

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that the memorial of BR Ambedkar will be an important landmark not only for Mumbai but for the entire country and will emerge as a tourist hotspot in the next few years. Pawar also said that 25 perce...

McConnell vows to block any early votes on Trump trial witnesses

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that he would move to set aside any efforts by Democrats to force an early vote on subpoenaing witnesses and documents during afternoon proceedings in President Donald Trumps impea...

DAVOS-Trump has 'very good' trade talks with Europe, keeps tariff threat on table

U.S. President Donald Trump struck a cautiously optimistic tone on trade talks with Europe on Tuesday, but kept the threat of new car tariffs firmly on the table. Having long accused the European Union EU of gaining an unfair trade advantag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020