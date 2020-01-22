Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ikea in UAE recalls 'Made in India' travel mugs that may contain harmful chemicals

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 15:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 15:08 IST
Ikea in UAE recalls 'Made in India' travel mugs that may contain harmful chemicals

Swedish furniture and home products giant Ikea has recalled all TROLIGTVIS travel mugs marked "Made in India" in the UAE to ensure the safety of customers after reports suggested that the product may have chemicals exceeding the prescribed limits. The company also apologised to the buyers and took to social media to announce the recall.

"To ensure the safety of our customers, we are recalling all TROLIGTVIS travel mugs marked "Made in India". We urge customers to return the product to any of our stores for a full refund. We apologise for any inconvenience this recall may cause," the world's largest furniture retailer said. On Instagram, IKEA posted a picture of the mugs with a caption "RECALLING TROLIGTVIS, Please return the item to our store for a full refund".

Earlier this month, Ikea Saudi Arabia urged its customers to stop using TROLIGTVIS travel mugs marked 'Made in India' after the authorities indicated the presence of harmful materials in the product that was harmful for human consumption, Khaleej Times reported. A statement issued by the company said that "recent test reports showed that the product may migrate levels of chemicals exceeding the prescribed limits. Therefore, IKEA urges customers that have the travel mug to return the product to any IKEA store for a full refund. IKEA takes product safety very seriously.

"All IKEA product types are continuously tested and shall comply with applicable standards and legislation, as well as IKEA own requirements", according to the report. Ikea recently received test reports showing that the travel mug may migrate levels of Dibutyl phthalate (DBP) exceeding the prescribed limits, it said.

TROLIGTVIS travel mugs are being sold since October 2019, the report added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

China virus outbreak may wallop economy, financial markets

News that a new virus that has afflicted hundreds of people in central China can spread between humans has rattled financial markets and raised concern it might wallop the economy just as it might be regaining momentum. Health authorities a...

Paytm eyes more than double its growth in TN, Kerala: Official

Paytm eyes more than double its growth in TN, Kerala Official Chennai, Jan 22 PTI Digital payments firm Paytm, promoted by One97 Communications Ltd, has set a target to achieve more than double its business growth in Tamil Nadu and Ker...

2 held with fake currency notes in Kolkata

Two persons have been arrested from the city after fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 3.46 lakh were seized from their possession, police said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, Kolkata Police personnel apprehended the two ...

Will a person be declared foreigner, then allowed to apply for

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who took her fight against the CAA and the proposed NRC to the Darjeeling hills on Wednesday, sought clarifications from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the clauses of the new law, even as she ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020