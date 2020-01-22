Metro Rail bringing in change in how people move around:

Metro Rail is bringing in a cultural change in the way people use common spaces and how they move around, a top official said here on Wednesday. Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Managing Director, Kochi Metro Rail and CEO of Cochin Smart City Mission Ltd, urged the citizens to commit themselves to use of public transportation thereby reducing the number of private vehicles on the road.

He was speaking at a talk: "Kochi, The Business Hub of the Future" organised by World Trade Centre here in association with Indo Japan Chamber of Commerce Kerala (INJACK). Responding to queries from the participants, Sharma said KMRL is actively looking to provide more parking spaces in the city.

He felt World Trade Centre, being a hub for intellectual developments, must initiate discussions to raise awareness on maintaining and use of public spaces. Sharma listed economy, human capital, technology, quality of life, political engagement and city infrastructure as major factors that indicate competitiveness of global cities.

He shared his vision of turning Kochi into another GIFT City which has international financial services, presence of multinational corporations, trade services, excellent connectivity, vibrant cultural economy, infrastructure and high liveability index..

