Hyderabad bound IndiGo flight makes emergency landing after mid-air glitch in engine

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 15:39 IST
  • Created: 23-01-2020 15:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight returned to the city on Thursday morning when it made an emergency landing in less than an hour of departure from here as one of the A320 Neo engines stalled mid-air, a source said. The flight, however, landed safely, the source said.

An IndiGo spokesperson confirmed the mid-air incident and said the glitch-hit plane has been grounded for inspection. "IndiGo flight 6E 5384 operating on Hyderabad-Mumbai route made an emergency landing at the Mumbai airport early Thursday morning after it was diverted back to the city after one of the aircraft's engine stopped functioning mid-air," the source said.

The flight returned to the airport in less than an hour of its departure for Hyderabad, he said. "An IndiGo flight 6E-5384 (A320) operating Mumbai-Hyderabad had an air turn back to Mumbai. During the flight, the pilot observed engine caution message and followed the laid-down standard operating procedures, " the airline spokesperson said in a statement.

The aircraft returned to Mumbai and is under inspection at the Mumbai airport, it said adding all passengers were accommodated on another flight to Hyderabad.

