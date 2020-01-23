Left Menu
IndiGo to start daily flight on Mumbai-Chengdu route from March 15

  New Delhi
  23-01-2020 20:16 IST
  • Created: 23-01-2020 19:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

After starting two flights to China last year, IndiGo on Thursday announced that it would be starting daily flight on the Mumbai-Chengdu route from March 15. Currently, IndiGo connects India with two destinations in ChinaChengdu with Delhi and Guangzhou with Kolkata - with daily direct flights.

"Having entered China in September 2019, IndiGo is now connecting India's financial capital – Mumbai, with China's city of the pandas – Chengdu. "Besides being a popular destination for Indian travelers, China is also the world's largest source of travelers, over 100 million outbound trips estimated in 2020," said William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo.

