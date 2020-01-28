Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anarock enters commercial property brokerage biz; to invest Rs 100 cr, hire 500 persons by mid-2021

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 15:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 15:44 IST
Anarock enters commercial property brokerage biz; to invest Rs 100 cr, hire 500 persons by mid-2021

Homegrown housing brokerage firm Anarock is entering the commercial real estate consultancy business to sell office properties and will invest Rs 100 crore as well as hire 500 employees by the middle of the next year for the business, a top company official said on Tuesday. Anarock, which was formed in April 2017 by Anuj Puri after serving global property consultant JLL, will not lease office spaces, a segment dominated by international property consultants (IPCs) like JLL, CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, Knight Frank, Colliers and Savills.

"We are entering into commercial real estate and will focus on strata sale of office assets. This market is very vibrant. We have formed a separate vertical Anarock Commercial with 100 staffs for this new venture," Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri told PTI. Asked about investment, he said the company would infuse Rs 100 crore into this new business and hire 500 persons by June 2021.

"We are starting with three cities Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), National Capital Region (NCR) and Bengaluru. Later, we will expand to other cities," Puri said, adding that the company has already secured mandate from builders to sell 3 million sq ft. Talking about potential, Anarock Chairman said that the brokerage in selling office assets is higher at 2-7 per cent compared to 2-4 per cent in the housing segment.

"Sales of office assets require less workforce than housing and are more profitable", he said. On revenue potential, Puri said, "We are targeting a brokerage income of Rs 100 crore for the next fiscal".

Anarock, which posted a turnover of nearly Rs 190 crore last fiscal, has presence across India and the Middle East with over 2,000 employees. In a statement, Anarock said it has appointed Bappaditya Basu as chief business officer of Anarock Commercial, a separate entity for this new venture.

"Rs 2.5 lakh crore worth of Grade-A office space under construction in top-7 cities to be completed over the next 4 years; 25 per cent (worth Rs 63,000 crore) up for strata sale," it added. Anarock Commercial would operate in MMR, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and Kolkata.

"Office asset ownership has gained significant traction with investors, including NRIs (non-resident Indians). Depending on the exact location and building facilities, the rental yield ranges from 7-9 per cent for Grade-A office assets and between 9-10 per cent for non-Grade-A spaces," the company said. Unlike the housing segment, the commercial real estate market is performing well and achieved record leasing of office space in 2019, which saw successful listing of India's first real estate investment trust that helps monetise rent-yielding assets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German rail operator rejects 25 Bombardier trains

German state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn refused delivery of 25 double-deck trains built by the Canadian group Bombardier owing to manufacturing defects, a spokesman told AFP Tuesday. We have refused to take on 25 Intercity 2 trains f...

Soccer-Barcelona negotiating for Valencia striker Rodrigo - Celades

Valencia coach Albert Celades has confirmed his team are negotiating with Barcelona over the sale of striker Rodrigo Moreno on Tuesday.Spanish champions Barcelona are looking to replace injured striker Luis Suarez, who will miss around four...

US forces recover bodies from jet crash site in Afghanistan: officials

Ghazni, Jan 28 AFP US forces in helicopters recovered the remains Tuesday of the crew killed when one of its military jets went down in a Taliban-controlled area, hours after Afghan forces trying to reach the wreckage clashed with insurgent...

Ukraine leader's Nazi collusion comment enrages Moscow

Moscow, Jan 28 AFP The Kremlin reacted with fury on Tuesday after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Soviet collusion with Nazi Germany led to the outbreak of World War II. We categorically disagree with this statement, President V...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020