Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bharti Airtel working with DGFT for removal of name from blacklist

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 15:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 15:17 IST
Bharti Airtel working with DGFT for removal of name from blacklist
Image Credit: Flickr

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it is working to get the company's name removed from 'Denied Entry List', but added that DGFT's latest action does not limit its ability to undertake future imports or exports. The comment by the telecom operator came after the Commerce Ministry put Bharti Airtel in denied entry list (DEL) for non-fulfillment of export obligation under an export promotion scheme.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), which is under the Commerce Ministry, has put the company under the list, commonly known as a blacklist, for non-fulfillment of export obligation in respect of certain EPCG authorization issued to it. In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, Airtel said, "The company is working towards an expeditious closure of this matter with the office of the DGFT and for getting the company's name removed from the DEL".

"It must also be noted that the said action does not limit the ability of the company to undertake future imports or exports," Airtel added. Bharti Airtel said it has not applied for any such license since April 2018 as there was no operational need for the same.

"The company has fulfilled all its export obligations under the past licenses and has applied for closure of these licenses along with necessary documents to the authorities in this regard," it added. Under the Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG), an export promotion scheme, import of capital goods is allowed at zero customs duty. Capital goods imported at zero duty must fulfill EPCG export obligation equivalent to six times of duty saved, as per the scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Parnas, former Ukraine fixer, shows up outside Trump trial

Lev Parnas, an indicted businessman who says he worked to pressure Ukraine to investigate one of President Donald Trumps political rivals, traveled to Washington on Wednesday for Trumps impeachment trial -- but he was turned away at the U.S...

McDonald's closes all branches in virus-hit Chinese province

New York, Jan 29 AFP US fast food giant McDonalds said on Wednesday it closed all of its restaurants in Hubei, the Chinese province at the epicenter of a virus outbreak that has spread beyond the countrys borders. The novel coronavirus outb...

UPDATE 3-Former actress says Weinstein groped, propositioned her

A costume designer and former actress told jurors in Harvey Weinsteins rape trial on Wednesday that the former producer groped her under her skirt and later propositioned her for sex in exchange for movie contracts. The woman, Dawn Dunning,...

Putin fires regional chief who made firefighter jump for keys

Moscow, Jan 29 AFP Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday sacked a regional chief who forced a firefighter to jump in the air to receive keys for new fire engines. The head of the central Russian region of Chuvashiya, Mikhail Ignatye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020