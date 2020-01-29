Billionaire S African businessman apologises for telling Trump that Africa loves him

A South African billionaire businessman has apologised for telling US President Donald Trump that "Africa loves you" after his remarks sparked a debate among his countrymen who questioned his right to speak on behalf of the continent. Patrice Motsepe, former India-Africa CEOs Forum co-chair, made these remarks during the World Economic Forum in Davos last week.

The mining magnate came under fire for his remarks as politicians and economists from across the continent dissociated themselves from the statement as Trump had earlier used offensive language to refer to African countries. In 2018, Trump said African nations were “shithole” countries, prompting a call from the African Union at the time for him to apologise for what was considered to be racist remarks.

"I do not have the right to speak on behalf of anybody except myself," Motsepe said in a statement issued here on Tuesday. "I have a duty to listen to these differing views and would like to apologise.”

Motsepe said his comments were intended to encourage discussion between Trump’s administration and African business and political leaders. The businessman emphasised that he had worked for many decades to unite people across race, ethnicity and religion.

"I’ve worked with political, business, societal and other leaders whose view and policies I do not share and will continue to do so in Africa and globally," Motsepe said. "My remarks at the dinner (in Davos) were partly aimed at encouraging discussion between the Trump administration and African political and business leaders, particularly in the context of the incoming feedback from certain American political and business leaders that South Africa and some African countries are anti-America. “This perception has had an impact on our ability to attract foreign investment and create jobs,” Motsepe said.

Motsepe was once the co-chair of the India-South Africa CEOs forum alongside Ratan Tata, aimed at boosting trade between the two countries. The forum has been dormant for some years now.

