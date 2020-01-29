Left Menu
Development News Edition

Billionaire S African businessman apologises for telling Trump that Africa loves him

  • PTI
  • |
  • Johannesburg
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 15:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 15:26 IST
Billionaire S African businessman apologises for telling Trump that Africa loves him

A South African billionaire businessman has apologised for telling US President Donald Trump that "Africa loves you" after his remarks sparked a debate among his countrymen who questioned his right to speak on behalf of the continent. Patrice Motsepe, former India-Africa CEOs Forum co-chair, made these remarks during the World Economic Forum in Davos last week.

The mining magnate came under fire for his remarks as politicians and economists from across the continent dissociated themselves from the statement as Trump had earlier used offensive language to refer to African countries. In 2018, Trump said African nations were “shithole” countries, prompting a call from the African Union at the time for him to apologise for what was considered to be racist remarks.

"I do not have the right to speak on behalf of anybody except myself," Motsepe said in a statement issued here on Tuesday. "I have a duty to listen to these differing views and would like to apologise.”

Motsepe said his comments were intended to encourage discussion between Trump’s administration and African business and political leaders. The businessman emphasised that he had worked for many decades to unite people across race, ethnicity and religion.

"I’ve worked with political, business, societal and other leaders whose view and policies I do not share and will continue to do so in Africa and globally," Motsepe said. "My remarks at the dinner (in Davos) were partly aimed at encouraging discussion between the Trump administration and African political and business leaders, particularly in the context of the incoming feedback from certain American political and business leaders that South Africa and some African countries are anti-America. “This perception has had an impact on our ability to attract foreign investment and create jobs,” Motsepe said.

Motsepe was once the co-chair of the India-South Africa CEOs forum alongside Ratan Tata, aimed at boosting trade between the two countries. The forum has been dormant for some years now. NSA NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Macron accuses Erdogan of failing 'to keep word' on Libya

Paris, Jan 29 AFP French President Emmanuel Macron accused Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan Wednesday of failing to keep his word to end meddling in Libya, saying Ankara was sending ships with Syrian mercenaries to the conflict-torn...

WRAPUP 4-Fed leaves rates unchanged, offers no new guidance on balance sheet

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday at its first policy meeting of the year, with officials pointing to continued moderate U.S. economic growth and a strong job market. Job gains have been solid ... and the unemploym...

UPDATE 1-Parnas, former Ukraine fixer, shows up outside Trump trial

Lev Parnas, an indicted businessman who says he worked to pressure Ukraine to investigate one of President Donald Trumps political rivals, traveled to Washington on Wednesday for Trumps impeachment trial -- but he was turned away at the U.S...

McDonald's closes all branches in virus-hit Chinese province

New York, Jan 29 AFP US fast food giant McDonalds said on Wednesday it closed all of its restaurants in Hubei, the Chinese province at the epicenter of a virus outbreak that has spread beyond the countrys borders. The novel coronavirus outb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020