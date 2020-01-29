Sai Life Sciences Commences Recruitment of 300 plus Scientists for its Upcoming Integrated Research and Technology Centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Sai Life Sciences, one of India's fastest growing Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs), today announced that it has initiated the recruitment of 300 plus scientists for its upcoming integrated Research and Technology (R&T) centre in Hyderabad, India. This will result in doubling the full-time equivalents (FTEs) in the areas of discovery chemistry, process chemistry and analytical chemistry.

"We are at a very exciting point in our journey and are looking to expand our team of highly-motivated scientists. This will help us better serve our customers by accelerating their projects involving complex chemistry and next-generation technologies," said Krishna Kanumuri, CEO and MD, Sai Life Sciences. The current expansion is part of Sai Nxt, an organization-wide initiative aimed at transforming the company into a new generation CDMO, with investments of over USD 150 million during the period.

Scheduled to be functional by May 2020, the upcoming R&T facility in the genome valley, Hyderabad, will have 83,000 sq. ft. of lab space and house state-of-the-art research capabilities with advanced technology platforms. The facility adds to the company's growing range of capabilities and facilities across drug discovery, development and manufacturing. Over the past few months, Sai Life Sciences has added 172 KL cGMP API and Intermediate manufacturing capacity, opened a Biology Lab in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, and is setting up a Process R&D Lab in Manchester, UK.

The company is looking to on-board top-notch global scientific talent with MSc/PhD/ Post Doctorates in synthetic organic/analytical chemistry from reputed academic institutions, and experience in global pharma R&D of up to 20 years, for various roles across levels in discovery chemistry, process R&D, analytical R&D as well as in Biology, DMPK, Toxicology among others. The list of open positions are available on the careers page of the website. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

