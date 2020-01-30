Left Menu
DMICDC Logistics Data Services Bags the Prestigious 'Best Container Tracking Solution Company' Award

NOIDA, India, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DMICDC Logistics Data Services (DLDS) clinched the 'Best Container Tracking Solution Company Award' at the India Cargo Awards, held at Crowne Plaza, Greater Noida on 27th January, 2020. The honor celebrates DLDS's achievement in bringing transparency and visibility in the container logistics segment of India.

Speaking on this achievement DLDS CEO, Ichiro Oshima said, "DLDS is proud to be the winner of this award that signifies operational and logistics excellence. This mark of distinction is an affirmation that our trailblazing project LDB has continually improved logistics performance and eased EXIM trading in the country." Organized by the DDP group, India Cargo Awards is recognized as a benchmark by industry stalwarts.

LDB (Logistics Data Bank) is a single-window, ICT-based real-time container tracking solution aimed at improving the container logistics system in the country. It started its operations in the western corridor, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in the year 2016 and extended it to the Hazira and Mundra ports of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) in the year 2017. LDB currently handles 96% of India's current container traffic and has recently completed the milestone of successfully tracking 22 million EXIM containers. LDB is currently integrated with 25 port terminals, 55 toll plazas, and over 139 CFSs and ICDs with plans to extend to other parts of the country.

LDB offers analytic reports to stakeholders every month, presenting actionable insights on their performance. The reports help in identifying bottlenecks to ensure better planning and streamlining of the processes. Since the commencement of operations, LDB has reduced the earlier port time (import cycle) to 46% and dwell time (export cycle) by 22%.

About DMICDC Logistics Data services:

DMICDC Logistics Data Services (DLDS) is a joint venture between the Government of India represented by the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) and Japanese IT major NEC Corporation, with 50:50 equity participation.

DLDS was formed to effectively leveraging ICT across the Indian Logistics Sector, inculcate best practices across the various processes and work towards bringing efficiency in the supply chain. The company aims at bringing visibility and transparency in Logistics environment, streamline the operations across the supply chain and help in the government's plan of improving the 'Ease of Doing Business' in India. The objective is to provide the Export-Import Container visibility service across the Western corridor of India along with comparative performance metrics for all Logistics Container Operators to enable the users in making informed decisions. The flagship product of the company 'Logistics Data Bank System (LDB System)' is an overarching solution that integrates the information available with various agencies across the supply chain to provide detailed real-time information within a single window. For more information, visit: https://dldsl.in/

