Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPERT VIEWS -Into the unknown: UK social entrepreneurs brace for Brexit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 05:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 05:31 IST
EXPERT VIEWS -Into the unknown: UK social entrepreneurs brace for Brexit

By Sarah Shearman LONDON, Jan 31 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - From employers who hire disadvantaged youths to cooperative renewable energy schemes, Britain's businesses for good are bracing themselves for Friday's exit from the European Union.

After years of uncertainty, questions remain over funding cuts from Europe, skills shortages and trading across borders as the United Kingdom quits the bloc at midnight Brussels time. We asked six experts what Brexit will mean for social enterprises - which contribute 60 billion pounds ($78 billion) to the economy - in their part of Britain:

DAVID BRYAN, HUB MANAGER, SOCIAL ENTERPRISE ACADEMY IN SCOTLAND, A TRAINING ORGANISATION: "We in the Highlands and Islands are very aware that without EU funding, rural areas will be at the back of queue for investment.

"Our road, rail and broadband connectivity are still vastly inferior to the rest of the UK, and the challenges of a rapidly ageing population are intensifying. "Radical and innovative community-led social enterprise will need to look elsewhere for backing."

COLIN JESS, DIRECTOR, SOCIAL ENTERPRISE NORTHERN IRELAND, A TRADE BODY: "Despite the removal of the uncertainty regarding Brexit, social enterprises express concern about increasing skill shortages and conflicting messages on agreed trading conditions.

"The lack of clarity around European funding is not sympathetic to the needs of the sector and we would call for an early resolution of this matter to enable organisations to make plans for the future." LUCY FINDLAY, MANAGING DIRECTOR, SOCIAL ENTERPRISE MARK, AN ACCREDITATION BODY

"Social enterprises are focused on using an alternative model of business to deliver services to more marginalised people in places like Plymouth where the market has failed. "Although the exact implications of Brexit aren't yet clear, I think it is safe to say that it will put financial pressure on local economies in the southwest that have been receiving and are reliant on EU funding."

JANE RYALL, MANAGER IN WALES, UNLTD, A CHARITY SUPPORTING SOCIAL ENTERPRISES: "Wales does need a replacement for EU funds to support social enterprises and social entrepreneurs, which can help tackle some of our deep social problems.

"We need to create more of an enabling and entrepreneurial environment for social leaders to flourish and thrive." MARK SESNAN, CHIEF EXECUTIVE, GLL, A LEISURE INDUSTRY SOCIAL ENTERPRISE:

"The full extent of Brexit's impact on our business is as yet unknown. In London, we employ many Europeans and any change to their employment status could affect staff recruitment. "Social businesses in the retail sector are reliant on discretionary spending so any tightening of the economy could cause them to struggle."

SALLY HEARD, CHIEF EXECUTIVE, CORNWALL SCHOOL FOR SOCIAL ENTREPRENEURS: "The impending loss of EU investment in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly will have a significant effect and it will reduce our capacity to be able to support social entrepreneurs who tend to work in communities suffering high levels of deprivation. "We continue to work hard to mitigate these challenges and are optimistic that the government recognises that places like Cornwall need support from the new UK Prosperity Fund if it is to complete with other, more affluent regions in the UK."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan urges citizens to avoid non-urgent trips to all of China

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told parliament on Friday the government has decided to raise its infectious disease advisory level for China, excluding Hubei province, to 2, urging citizens to avoid non-urgent trips to the country.The g...

Three terrorists killed, policeman injured after firing on Jammu-Srinagar NH

A group of terrorists opened fire at a police team near a toll plaza on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway here on Friday, triggering a gunfight in which three ultras were killed and a policeman injured, police said. The firing took place ...

Sensex jumps over 200 pts ahead of Economic Survey; Nifty holds 12K

Market benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points in the opening session on Friday ahead of the release of the governments Economic Survey later in the day. The 30-share BSE index was trading 168.91 points or 0.41 percent higher at 41,082.73, ...

ICC appoints Techfront Australia to deliver sports tech for T20 World Cup 2020

The International Cricket Council ICC has appointed sports technology business Techfront Australia as the LED signage production and management services provider for both the womens and mens T20 World Cup 2020 events. The appointment adds t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020