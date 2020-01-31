Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Caterpillar's earnings add to industrial gloom

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 19:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 19:42 IST
UPDATE 3-Caterpillar's earnings add to industrial gloom
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Caterpillar Inc on Friday forecast worse-than-expected earnings for this year after reporting lower sales across all three primary segments in the last quarter, offering further evidence of strains in the U.S. industrial economy. The world's biggest construction and mining equipment maker said it expects 2020 profit of $8.50 to $10 per share, lower than $11.06 per share last year and below the average analyst estimate of $10.63 per share.

The Deerfield, the Illinois-based company, considered a bellwether for economic activity, has been buffeted by the prolonged U.S.-China trade war that has made its customers wary of committing to large capital expenditures, hitting its sales and forcing production cuts. With customers hesitant to spend on new equipment, dealers reduced their inventories by $700 million in the quarter to end-December, leading to a drop in sales at machinery, energy and transport division.

The company expects as much as an annual 9% decline in retail sales this year, resulting in a reduction of up to $1.5 billion in dealer inventories. Its shares were down 0.6% at $134.60 in pre-market trade.

Caterpillar's earnings come a day after the world's largest package delivery company, United Parcel Service Inc, forecast 2020 profit below estimates, citing global trade weakness and a slump in domestic industrial production. The tit-for-tat tariff war between the world's two largest economies dragged down global growth last year to the lowest level since the global financial crisis. In the United States, it drove the manufacturing economy into a recession.

In the face of weak demand, the company has been trying to keep a lid on its costs. That helped improve operating profits in the last quarter despite lower sales. Chief Financial Officer Andrew Bonfield told Reuter's cost controls including lower material and freight expenses are likely to offset weak equipment demand this year, helping cushion the hit on the company's profits.

While a trade truce between the United States and China has eased trade tensions, the outbreak of coronavirus has clouded the economic outlook. The outbreak has killed more than 200 people in China and has spread to 23 countries and regions, from Japan to the United States. Bonfield said the 2020 earnings outlook factors in information the company has, thus far, about the coronavirus' impact. He said, however, the situation in China is "very fluid."

Adjusted profit for the fourth quarter came in at $2.63 per share compared with $2.55 per share last year. Analysts on average expected a profit of $2.37 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Bitter sweet symphony: EU anthem tops UK download chart

London, Jan 31 AFP As Britain starts life outside the European Union, pro-EU diehards could at least claim a tiny consolation victory on Friday in the weekly pop charts. Having fought a titanic political contest for three years over Brexit,...

New York health commissioner says no confirmed coronavirus case in NYC

Jan 31 Reuters - New York Health commissioner said on Friday there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city.Eight precincts in Queens and New York were warned early on Friday to be careful if visiting Elmhurst Hospital over a poss...

WRAPUP 2-Exxon, Chevron results augur tough year ahead, shares drop 3.5%

Weaker crude oil and gas prices drove quarterly results sharply lower at Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp, pushing down shares at the two largest U.S. oil producers and signaling a weak start to the new year. While one-time asset sales or ...

JK govt directs issuing of advisory to hotel owners in J&K on coronavirus

The Jammu and Kashmir government has asked authorities to issue an advisory to hotels owners, asking them to check if guests have travelled to China since the outbreak of the coronavirus there. The Union Territorys administration has issued...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020