INDUSTRY VOICES

-- A farsighted budget, it is commendable that Finance Minister has announced innovative initiatives that will enhance ease of living, improve the health quotient and boost opportunities for education & job creation, for all sections of our society and meet the expectations of an aspirational India: Apollo Hospitals Group Chairman Prathap C Reddy
-- Amidst global turbulence and nations dealing with bushfires & corona virus, FM Sitharaman has looked to craft a granular long term strategy to focus on vital issues. The nation was requesting kuch 'caro na' to her, however she had little room to manoeuvre! (sic): RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka
-- Directionally, it is a sound Budget and I am happy to see the government’s focus on reviving economic growth. The proposed amendments to the Companies Act for removing criminal action in case of tax disputes is a step towards infusing trust among India Inc: Biocon CMD Kiran Mazumdar Shaw
-- Right areas of thrust for manufacturing - to be part of GVC, attract investment in electronics, focus on quality and facilitate export. Urgent implementation will be key: Mahindra & Mahindra MD Pawan Goenka
-- Optimistic about the government's support to rural economy towards increasing investment & consumption: Nissan India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava.
