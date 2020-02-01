Left Menu
Development News Edition

Employers' total contribution towards employee social security funds capped at Rs 7.5 lakh annually

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 19:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 19:18 IST
Employers' total contribution towards employee social security funds capped at Rs 7.5 lakh annually

The government on Saturday proposed a combined upper limit on employers' contribution towards the National Pension Scheme (NPS), superannuation fund and recognised provident fund at Rs 7.5 lakh annually for an employee. Any contribution by employers towards these social security schemes beyond Rs 7.5 lakh per annum would be treated as perquisite of the employee and taxed accordingly.

According to the Budget 2020-21 documents, it is "proposed to provide a combined upper limit of Rs 7.5 lakh in respect of employer's contribution in a year to NPS, superannuation fund and recognised provident fund and any excess contribution is proposed to be taxable". Consequently, the documents further said it is also proposed that any annual accretion by way of interest, dividend or any other amount of similar nature during the previous year to the balance at the credit of the fund or scheme may be treated as perquisite to the extent it relates to the employer's contribution which is included in the total income.

The documents also provided that this will take effect from April 1, 2021, and will, accordingly, apply in relation to the assessment year 2021-22 and subsequent assessment years. Under the existing provisions, the contribution by the employer to the account of an employee in a recognised provident fund exceeding 12 per cent of salary is taxable.

The amount of any contribution to an approved superannuation fund by the employer exceeding Rs 1.5 lakh is treated as perquisite in the hands of the employee. Similarly, the assessee is allowed a deduction under NPS for the 14 per cent of the salary contributed by the central government and 10 per cent of the salary contributed by any other employer.

However, the documents stated that there is no combined upper limit for the purpose of deduction on the amount of contribution made by the employer. "This is giving undue benefit to employees earning high salary income. While an employee with low salary income is not able to let employer contribute a large part of his salary to all these three funds, employees with high salary income are able to design their salary package in a manner where a large part of their salary is paid by the employer in these three funds."

Thus, it stated that this portion of salary is not taxed at any point of time, since the exempt-exempt-exempt regime is followed for these three funds. Thus, not having a combined upper cap is iniquitous and, hence, not desirable, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend China flights because of coronavirus outbreak

Airlines are suspending flights to China in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak.Here is the latest on their plans in alphabetical orderAIR CANADAAir Canada said on Jan. 28 it was canceling select flights to China.AIR FRANCEAir France s...

Ashok Gehlot says tension in country because govt doesn't know what citizens want

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday alleged that the government did not know what people really expected of it, leading to protests and tensions in the country. Gehot was addressing a public meeting here to campaign for party ...

Budget directionless, has no plans to address unemployment: Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Saturday termed the budget directionless and said it lacked a roadmap to address unemployment. He also claimed that the Centres revenue is constantly going down and asked how it will arrange for fund...

New income tax regime big disincentive to investment: Analysts

Tax experts and analysts on Saturday said the optionality clause in the new income tax budget proposal is a big disincentive for investment in tax-saving instruments, which will dampen the markets and have ripple effects across all asset cl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020