Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's coal import rises 8% to 186 MT in Apr-Dec

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 10:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 10:51 IST
India's coal import rises 8% to 186 MT in Apr-Dec
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India's coal import increased by 7.6 percent to 185.88 million tonnes (MT) in the April-December period of the current fiscal. Coal imports in December rose by 13.3 percent to 20.52 MT compared to 18.10 MT in the year-ago month, according to provisional data by mjunction services.

Non-coking coal imports were at 14.21 MT in December 2019 against 12.5 MT in December 2018. Coking coal imports were at 4.47 MT against 3.76 MT imported in December 2018. "There was slight uptick in import activities during the month, thanks to the recovery in steel prices and steady demand from sectors like cement and sponge iron," mjunction MD and CEO Vinaya Varma said.

Going forward, import demand may subside a little due to current volatility in non-coking coal prices and increased supply of coal from domestic sources, he said. mjunction -- a joint venture between Tata Steel and SAIL -- is a B2B e-commerce company and also publishes research reports on coal and steel verticals.

During the April-December period, coal and coke imports were at 185.88 MT, up by 7.66 percent compared to 172.65 MT in the same period last year. India imported 235.2 million tonnes of coal in 2018-19 valued at Rs 1.7 lakh crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Pompeo urges Kazakhstan to join it in pressing China over Uighur rights

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged Kazakhstan on Sunday to join Washington in pressing China over its treatment of Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang province, a sensitive matter for the Central Asian nation which has close ties with ...

Best first aid for mild, moderate burns is cooling with running water for 20 mins: Study

Twenty minutes of cooling with running water is the best initial treatment for a childs burn, according to a study that may lead to new clinical first aid recommendations for mild to moderate burns. According to the study, published in the ...

Govt hikes allocation for Fund of Funds, Make in India prog in FY21 Budget

The government has increased significantly the allocation for Fund of Funds to Rs 1,054.97 crore as well as for the Make in India kitty in the Budget 2020-21. The government has set up a Fund of Funds for Startups FFS with a corpus of Rs 10...

Indian women lose to Australia in T20 tri-series

Indian women suffered a four-wicket loss against the mighty Australia after a disappointing batting performance in their second match of the T20 tri-series here on Sunday. India struggled to 103 for nine in 20 overs after being asked to bat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020