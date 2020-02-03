Left Menu
Russia's Magnit suspends fruit and veg imports from China over virus fears - RIA

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 16:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 16:15 IST
Russia's second-largest food retailer Magnit said on Monday it is suspending fruit and vegetable imports from China due to the spread of the coronavirus and logistical complications, the RIA news agency reported on Monday.

Since the start of the year, Magnit said it has started importing certain products from Israel, Morocco and Turkey instead of China and increased purchases from Russian suppliers, to replace Chinese imports.

Magnit does not expect the supply chain changes to have any noticeable impact on consumer prices, RIA reported.

