FieldAssist launches first-of-its-kind SaaS mobile application for business leaders

FieldAssist, a leading SaaS-based sales automation platform and a mobile-first company launched its new mobile app, FA Analytics, contributing to the field of CPG.

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 16:54 IST
  • Created: 03-02-2020 16:54 IST
FieldAssist Analytics Banner. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Feb 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): FieldAssist, a leading SaaS-based sales automation platform and a mobile-first company launched its new mobile app, FA Analytics, contributing to the field of CPG. The app targets business leaders to shape the CPG industry as it regularises the sales process by providing real-time data, on-the-go analytics and personalised dashboards to create a direct impact on the business.

Serving as a doorway to business intelligence, the app shortens the distance between data and decision by making it easily accessible at any time and anywhere. With a cutting-edge competition in the field, the CPG brands are striving to bring their A-game to the table, and FA Analytics will enable brands to unlock the power of data and winning the market by empowering them with actionable analytics to make informed business decisions.

The app escalates the success graph of the brands by simply allowing them to react to the market situation quickly. The employees find technology in the CPG sector as too complex for salesmen and top management. They often feel the need to refer to an analyst for simple reports and KPI dashboard - which often leads to variations as the sourced data gets irrelevant and stale.

Eliminating the concern of real-time data, the app allows the professionals in the top management to take control and use freshly sourced data for their analysis, even while they are travelling. The app aids in making quick decisions, along with challenging the stereotype of being able to be productive on-desk only. Encouraging the employees in staying more committed towards their profession by providing constant access to the data and analysis, the app empowers one's business like none other.

Post working with leading CPG players like Bisleri, Everest Spices, Jockey, Haldirams, Syska, Eureka Forbes, Del Monte, Revlon, the company identified the loopholes and is trying to create viable solutions through this unique application. "In today's competitive world heavily dependent on technology, companies are expecting tech-enabled services beyond data visualisation and presentation. Taking a cue from that, our "Smart Alert" feature notifies the leaders on missed KPIs, hence go one step ahead to make technology user-friendly," said Paramdeep Singh, CEO, FieldAssist, while commenting on the launch of FA Analytics.

"The app not only allows users to receive real-time analytics but can also be configured extensively to suit business needs. Thus, the App will enable business leaders to unlock the power of data to unleash the full potential of their sales team," added Nikhil Patwari, Product Head, FieldAssist. Notifying the employees when the KPIs are missed, the app sends out an alert - keeping an individual posted about the progress of the company, which further allows a window for improvement. The app saves the business leaders from the effort of wading through the pile of data every day and works like a smart assistant.

Catering to different business users, FA Analytics serves as a hierarchy and rule-based engine, providing real-time data across various verticals and departments. Providing easy access and interpretation of data, graphs, reports and more, the application offers various benefits like Single data language across the organisation, complete visibility of sales operations, tracking, visualising and analysing KPIs in real-time, streamlined reviews due to actionable data, monitoring sales team performance across the hierarchy, monitoring outlet performance, insights about the customer-outlets.

Launching the beta version of the app a while back, allowed FieldAssist to track its progress as 10,000 people benefitted with the technology, which further inspired us to make it available to the masses. Serving as an all-in-one sales automation platform for leading CPG brands, FieldAssist is all set to make its mark with its tech-evolutionary products this year.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

