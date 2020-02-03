Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Pound pummelled as Johnson's tough talk rekindles hard Brexit fears

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 22:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 22:01 IST
UPDATE 2-Pound pummelled as Johnson's tough talk rekindles hard Brexit fears
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling fell by 1.5% on Monday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out tough terms for Brexit talks with the European Union, rekindling fears Britain would reach the end of an 11-month transition period without agreeing to a trade deal.

The sides have until the end of the year, when a transition period expires, to secure a deal on trade and future relations. But Johnson is striking a tough tone, saying Britain will not adhere to the bloc's rules and regulations. The EU, on the other hand, has warned Britain that access to its single market of 450 million people will depend on how far London agrees to adhere to such rules on environmental and labor regulations.

"Sterling appears to be coming off on the not-very-encouraging signs from the two sides at the start of the negotiations. They are positioning themselves at two extremes," said Adam Cole, chief currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets in London. The moves came as risk appetite stabilized following big falls on Chinese markets, as Beijing took steps to shore up its economy, hit by travel curbs and business shutdowns because of the coronavirus outbreak, including cutting interest rates.

By 1618 GMT the pound was down at $1.3013 in its biggest one-day fall since Dec. 17. Against the euro, it had lost 1.1% to 84.97 pence. The currency had ended January on a high, with the best weekly gain in a month after the Bank of England kept interest rates steady at 0.75%, surprising some who had expected a 25 basis point cut.

"It is clear that for thousands of businesses across the UK and Europe, there is a lot riding on the outcome of the UK/EU future arrangement talks. Until more clarity emerges we expect sterling to be vulnerable," said Rabobank's senior currency strategist Jane Foley. Some of Monday's losses were also due to the dollar reversing some of its weakness from last week.

While investors are more upbeat on sterling than before the Dec. 12 election, newsflow from the trade talks should become a factor for the currency as the two sides spar over terms. "This will probably characterize negotiations over the next 9-10 months and stands to drag cable back to the lower end of its $1.29-$1.35 range," ING analysts told clients.

Positioning data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed speculators' bullish bets on sterling had moderated in the week to Jan. 28 but remained broadly intact. Nor is there much sign derivatives are pricing big sterling swings, with one-month as well as one-week implied volatility gauges subdued.

The implied volatility premium to buy one-month sterling 'calls' over puts -- options conferring the right to buy and sell, respectively -- remains in place over a one-month period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

SC seeks Centre, state govts' reply on plea to regulate blood banks

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from Centre and all the state governments on a plea seeking direction to strengthen and regulate blood banks and blood storage units across the country. The division bench of Justices Rohinton F N...

Mamata targets Yogi over 'goli' remark, tells BJP to avoid playing communal card

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aditynath for speaking the language of goli bullets and suggested that BJP leaders who hold constitutional positions should demand votes on the b...

BJP plans micro booth management in Delhi; aims individual voters in last leg

By Kumar Gaurav The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has moved its campaign for Delhi Assembly polls from booth level to individual level aiming to target every voter in the national capital.The partys mega campaign in the run-up to Delhi Assembl...

Zarif discusses JCPOA, Persian Gulf with Top EU diplomat

Tehran Iran, February 3 SputnikANI - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed ongoing plans to salvage the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action JCPOA and the need to de-escalate tensions in the Persian Gulf with High Representa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020