Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain after China cuts U.S. import tariffs, virus fears wane

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Shanghai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 11:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-02-2020 11:54 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain after China cuts U.S. import tariffs, virus fears wane
Image Credit: Pixabay

Global stocks extended their recovery on Thursday, cheered by record closes in Wall Street benchmarks following encouraging economic data, and after China announced a cut in tariffs on some imported goods from the United States.

The tarriff relief added to hopes the global economy may be able to avoid a major shock from China's rapidly-spreading coronavirus, which has battered financial markets in recent weeks. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 1.66% while Japan's Nikkei rose 2.38%. Mainland Chinese shares also reacted positively, with the bluechip CSI300 index up 1.97%.

European stocks are expected to enjoy a rally, with pan-European Euro Stoxx 50 futures up 0.66%, German DAX futures adding 0.73% and FTSE futures gaining 0.63%. U.S. stock futures rose 0.55% in Asia while China's onshore yuan rose 0.2% to its strongest level since Jan. 23 after the tariff cuts were announced.

China said on Thursday it will halve tariffs on some U.S. goods, which could help improve negotiating conditions for a second phase of trade deal after the two countries signed off on a interim deal last month. "Under the phase 1 deal, China has to meet a tough target to increase U.S. import by $100 billion this year, so a measure like this was necessary and expected," said Tomo-o Kinoshita, global market strategist at Invesco Asset Management.

"But at the same time, that they did this now points to their desire to support Chinese companies as the coronavirus epidemic will obviously deal a huge blow to China's growth," he added. Mainland shares have also drawn support from Beijing's efforts to support the market amid heightened anxieties about the coronavirus, including liquidity injections and de facto restrictions on selling.

"It is difficult for investors to sell Chinese shares now given the authorities' stance is very clear," said Naoki Tashiro, president of TS China Research. "Still, until the spread of the virus stops, market stabilisation steps won't completely change investor psychology."

On Wall Street, far from the epicentre of the outbreak, the mood was brighter as the S&P 500 gained 1.13% to a record close of 3,334.69 while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.43% to 9,508.68, also a record high. The ADP National Employment Report showed private payrolls jumped 291,000 jobs in January, the most since May 2015, while a separate report showed U.S. services sector activity picked up last month. Both indicators suggest the economy could continue to grow this year even as consumer spending slows.

Traders also cited vague rumours of a possible vaccine or a drug breakthrough for the coronavirus as a trigger for Wednesday's stock rally, although they said such catalysts were likely to simply be an excuse for short-covering. The World Health Organization also played down media reports on Wednesday of "breakthrough" drugs being discovered to treat those infected with the virus.

Another 73 people on the Chinese mainland died on Wednesday from the virus, the highest daily increase so far, bringing the total death toll to 563, the country's health authority said on Thursday. "Despite all the efforts by the Communist Party, the virus is becoming a major global disaster. Considering workers usually start to return to hometown about a week before the Lunar New Year, many patients must have left Wuhan before its lockdown on Jan. 23," TS China Research's Tashiro said.

Statistics from China indicate that about 2% of people infected with the new virus have died, suggesting it may be deadlier than seasonal flu but less deadly than SARS, another reason investors remained relatively calm. "The coronavirus is continuing to spread so we need to remain cautious. But markets now appear to think that there will be a quick economic recovery after a short-term slump," said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield rose back to 1.672% from a five-month low of 1.503% set last Friday. In the currency market, the yuan gained 0.2% to 6.9600 per dollar in onshore trade while the Australian dollar rose 0.2% to $0.6758.

The safe-haven yen stepped back to 109.94 yen, compared with a three-week high of 108.305 hit on Friday. The euro stood flat at $1.0998.

In commodities, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 2.66% to $52.10 per barrel, extending its rebound from a 13-month low of $49.31 touched on Tuesday. Still it is down about 15% so far this year.

Copper, considered a good gauge on the health of the global economy because of its wide industrial use, showed some signs of stabilization although it remained depressed overall. Shanghai copper extended its rebound into the third day, rising 1% from 33-month low hit earlier this week. It is about 5% below its levels just before the start of the Lunar New Year holidays.

"One has to wonder whether China can meet its trade agreement with the U.S. to increase imports by $200 billion (in two years), which looked very difficult to begin with," said a manager at a U.S. asset management firm, who declined to be named because he is not authorized to speak about China. "Before the outbreak, a mini goldilocks market was everyone's consensus. But we have to see whether we need to change such a view," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International business meeting in Singapore linked to three coronavirus cases

No proposal to absorb AI employees in other govt departments after disinvestment: Puri

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Bumblebees shift to "mysterious" economy mode when carrying heavy load: Study

Researchers have shown for the first time how bumblebees, which are the heavy-lifters of the insect world, are able to alter their flight behavior to bring almost their own bodyweight in nectar back to their hives. According to the study, p...

Delhi govt's 'free schemes' will continue if AAP voted back to power, we will introduce more schemes if needed: Arvind Kejriwal to PTI.

Delhi govts free schemes will continue if AAP voted back to power, we will introduce more schemes if needed Arvind Kejriwal to PTI....

Lecturer set ablaze by stalker remains 'critical but stable'

Thecondition of the 25-year-old woman lecturer who was set ablaze in Maharashtras Wardha district continued to remain critical but stable, hospital authorities said on Thursday. Victim Ankita Pisudde 25, resident of Hinganghat town in Ward...

Maldives police arrest three over stabbing of Chinese, Australian

Maldives police on Thursday arrested three men over the stabbing of two Chinese nationals and an Australian, and were probing their suspected links with Islamic State, officials said. The three men were stabbed on Tuesday night in Hulhumale...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020