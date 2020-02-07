Left Menu
Development News Edition

China virus forces white collar class to work from home

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 13:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 13:11 IST
China virus forces white collar class to work from home
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

In a nation unaccustomed to widespread working from home, China's coronavirus epidemic is forcing millions of white-collar workers to get used to business outside the office. With millions of companies keeping staff away to curb contagion, demand is surging for chat apps that employees are adjusting to use from living rooms, kitchens and home offices.

"When we did our first video call on Monday, some people looked like they just got out of bed," said Jingshu Chen, who runs virtual reality startup VeeR, which asked its staff to stay away from their Beijing office for the week. "Then, when we did a video call on the second day, everyone looked ready to work."

Provinces across China have ordered companies to shut or make staff work from home for at least another week after the Lunar New Year holiday. Many firms may extend that further. The work-from-home policies have led to a surge in downloads for WeChat Work, DingTalk, and Lark - three workplace chat apps operated by Tencent, Alibaba, and ByteDance respectively. According to data from research firm App Annie, both DingTalk and Lark saw downloads across China's app stores surge over 350% during Chinese New Year week compared to one week prior.

Downloads for WeChat Work surged by almost 70% in the same time. Both DingTalk and WeChat Work suffered connectivity issues due to heavy usages, the companies confirmed in public statements addressing user complaints.

COURIERS AND ROUND-THE-CLOCK

Companies are also relying more on China's army of couriers, who are keeping many self-quarantined residents fed and supplied. VeeR's Chen said large video files her team once accessed on an office network are now delivered to employees' homes via hard drives with couriers.

Some fear financial disruptions. John Rood, who runs a digital marketing agency in Shenzhen, said the nationwide work-from-home experiment could cause late payments from clients due to banking system quirks.

"A lot of Chinese banks require you to use a USB drive to log into your account, for security measures," he said. "But if the financial departments didn't bring the USB drive home before the holiday, our payments will probably be delayed another week."

Others said they felt pressure to be online 24/7 as there was no means of clocking off as normal now. One client manager at HSBC bank said the work-from-home policy has her feeling she cannot leave the house lest she miss a message in her department group chat.

"Your boss is in the group, so you need to be as fast as everyone else," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Congress MPs came to my seat in LS, tried to attack me: BJP's Harsh Vardhan

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said Congress MPs came to his seat in the Lok Sabha, tried to attack him and snatch papers when he condemned Rahul Gandhi for his indecent language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Treasury and op...

Court orders to place SA Express under business rescue

The board of SA Express has announced that it is seeking legal advice after a high court decision ordering the airline to be placed under business rescue.The SA Express board of directors noted the judgment against SA Express and are seekin...

Italy says air traffic from and to China remains closed

Italys air traffic from and to China will remain closed due to coronavirus, the health ministry said on Friday, after Chinas foreign ministry had said Italy was willing to resume some flights.Rome suspended direct air traffic last week over...

Intelligent Automation Will Boost India's Economy to US $5 Trillion By 2024-25

Intelligent automation will catapult Indian economy to US 5 trillion dollars in the next five years, up from 2.7 trillion dollars, according to a new study commissioned by Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020