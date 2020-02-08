Left Menu
Development News Edition

"LOPIKAST: A drug to fight against coronavirus"

The endemic of coronavirus started from Wuhan city of China and is knocking at the doors of different countries of the world.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 13:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 13:07 IST
"LOPIKAST: A drug to fight against coronavirus"
Lopinavir & Ritonavir. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Feb 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): The endemic of coronavirus started from Wuhan city of China and is knocking at the doors of different countries of the world. The deadly symptoms of coronavirus have put many lives at risk in various regions of the world with maximum effect in Asia, especially in China.

Continuous attempts are been made to find a cure for this virus, however, considering the growing number of cases, doctors have decided to look for some unconventional remedies. A drug developed to cure HIV infections is used in the treatment of coronavirus cases. Two antiretroviral components, Lopinavir and Ritonavir, are protease inhibitors designed to block HIV viral replication.

One hypothesis holds that the drugs could do the same with 2019-nCoV (Coronavirus), which is believed to have originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan. LOPIKAST is a generic version of Kaletra, now recommended as a treatment for pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus known as 2019-nCoV, China's National Health Commission said in its updated clinical guidance.

Wang Guangfa, the leader of Peking University First Hospital's pulmonary and critical care medicine department, contracted the virus as a member of a national expert team dispatched to Wuhan. Lopinavir & Ritonavir tablets killed his disease, Wang told state-run China News Service in a report (Chinese) on Thursday.

In India, Aprazer Healthcare Private Limited is a pharmaceutical company, based in Delhi, which is continuously evolving by providing lifesaving drugs at affordable prices. Aprazer Healthcare Private Limited markets LOPIKAST having the composition of Ritonavir 50 mg and Lopinavir 200 mg.

As this drug is recommended to use in coronavirus cases, the company has started exporting the product to China and other flu-prone regions at economical prices. The company offers reduced prices of this life-saving drug so that it is easily accessible. "At Aprazer, our endeavour is to contribute by supplying the LOPIKAST tablets at the all-time low prices", said CEO of the Company Aprazer announcing the measures taken by Aprazer Healthcare Pvt Ltd.

"This drug at cost-effective prices will prove to be a stronger response to the prevailing crisis. As it's a global emergency, we have to face it together", he added "If a person is suffering from the expected symptoms of coronavirus, he/she must visit the doctor immediately. Lopikast shouldn't be taken without recommendation and prescription of Physician", explained the CEO, Aprazer.

According to the doctors treating infected patients of coronavirus, the medicine is not a complete cure for the ailment. However, after taking the medicine, in combination with flu drug and HIV drug to an infected person, the symptoms are expected to improve considerably. Aprazer Healthcare Pvt Ltd has already begun to supply LOPIKAST tablets in the hospitals and cure centers across China.

Coronavirus outbreak in China is screaming for assistance from all over the world. The sensitive approach of Aprazer's is what other corporations should replicate because as rightly quoted by Gandhi 'Sometimes profit is not a consideration'. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi polls: Senior citizens, specially-abled people urge youngsters to exercise their right to vote

Kalitara Mandal, who is the oldest voter of Delhi at the age of 110, besides other elderly people and specially-abled persons, on Saturday exercised their right to vote and urged others, especially the youth, to cast vote. The polling for 7...

Suns hope to avoid season sweep by Nuggets

The young Phoenix Suns welcome the Denver Nuggets and Most Valuable Player contender Nikola Jokic into Talking Stick Resort Arena on Saturday for the second game of a weekend back-to-back. Phoenix blasted the Houston Rockets on the first le...

External feedback in language courses vital for learners, study explains why

A new study has underlined the importance of external feedback in language courses as it makes the learners aware of their language deficits and reduces the overestimation of ones own abilities in this context. The study led by Ludwig-Maxim...

Reeling Pacers try to bounce back vs. Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are making progress acclimating Zion Williamson into their lineup. They wont get a first-hand look at the progress Indiana is making to acclimate Victor Oladipo into theirs when they visit the Pacers on Saturday nig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020