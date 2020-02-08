"LOPIKAST: A drug to fight against coronavirus"

New Delhi [India] Feb 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): The endemic of coronavirus started from Wuhan city of China and is knocking at the doors of different countries of the world. The deadly symptoms of coronavirus have put many lives at risk in various regions of the world with maximum effect in Asia, especially in China.

Continuous attempts are been made to find a cure for this virus, however, considering the growing number of cases, doctors have decided to look for some unconventional remedies. A drug developed to cure HIV infections is used in the treatment of coronavirus cases. Two antiretroviral components, Lopinavir and Ritonavir, are protease inhibitors designed to block HIV viral replication.

One hypothesis holds that the drugs could do the same with 2019-nCoV (Coronavirus), which is believed to have originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan. LOPIKAST is a generic version of Kaletra, now recommended as a treatment for pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus known as 2019-nCoV, China's National Health Commission said in its updated clinical guidance.

Wang Guangfa, the leader of Peking University First Hospital's pulmonary and critical care medicine department, contracted the virus as a member of a national expert team dispatched to Wuhan. Lopinavir & Ritonavir tablets killed his disease, Wang told state-run China News Service in a report (Chinese) on Thursday.

In India, Aprazer Healthcare Private Limited is a pharmaceutical company, based in Delhi, which is continuously evolving by providing lifesaving drugs at affordable prices. Aprazer Healthcare Private Limited markets LOPIKAST having the composition of Ritonavir 50 mg and Lopinavir 200 mg.

As this drug is recommended to use in coronavirus cases, the company has started exporting the product to China and other flu-prone regions at economical prices. The company offers reduced prices of this life-saving drug so that it is easily accessible. "At Aprazer, our endeavour is to contribute by supplying the LOPIKAST tablets at the all-time low prices", said CEO of the Company Aprazer announcing the measures taken by Aprazer Healthcare Pvt Ltd.

"This drug at cost-effective prices will prove to be a stronger response to the prevailing crisis. As it's a global emergency, we have to face it together", he added "If a person is suffering from the expected symptoms of coronavirus, he/she must visit the doctor immediately. Lopikast shouldn't be taken without recommendation and prescription of Physician", explained the CEO, Aprazer.

According to the doctors treating infected patients of coronavirus, the medicine is not a complete cure for the ailment. However, after taking the medicine, in combination with flu drug and HIV drug to an infected person, the symptoms are expected to improve considerably. Aprazer Healthcare Pvt Ltd has already begun to supply LOPIKAST tablets in the hospitals and cure centers across China.

Coronavirus outbreak in China is screaming for assistance from all over the world. The sensitive approach of Aprazer's is what other corporations should replicate because as rightly quoted by Gandhi 'Sometimes profit is not a consideration'. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.