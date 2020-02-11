Left Menu
Development News Edition

Future Market Insights Expands Middle East Operations, Opens Dubai Office

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 17:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 17:39 IST
Future Market Insights Expands Middle East Operations, Opens Dubai Office

On its fifth anniversary, the company has unveiled a strategy centered around new collaborations, expanding regional focus, and advancing technology and real-time interactions

DUBAI, UAE, LONDON, and PUNE, India, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI), a global research and consulting firm, announces its ambitious strategy to bring world-class business intelligence to clients in collaboration with Transparency Market Research and FactMR.com. Its main milestone is the strategic expansion to the Middle East, commencing with the opening of a brand new office in the Jumeirah Lakes Towers of Dubai.

The second aspect of the strategy is the launch of an AI-driven centralized intelligence center via MarketNGage. The portal will provide traditional insights, combined with social media and video analytics to meet the ever-growing demands of clients ranging from university students to those on the Fortune 500 list. The users will gain unified access to over 50,000 research digests and 3000 research playbooks, tracking the most impactful trends around the globe, and a host of other features like video and audiobooks, market graphics, and market alerts. Using Marketngage.com, FMI will initiate real-time interaction with all its clients, allowing customer representatives to be available 24/7, 365 days a year, as an initiative to provide quick solutions.

"FMI will continue to leverage AI and human capacities to bring smart intelligence, and present them in ways that are easy to implement with a top-of-the-mind approach that drives optimal decision making," says Sudip Saha, Managing Director and Co-founder of FMI.

"We are excited to further expand our business in the Middle East and look forward to see how we can drive market research in the region forward and make an impact on a global scale," adds Anurag Singh, Group Chairman and CEO of Transparency Market Research, Future Market Insights, and Fact MR.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S., Dubai, and India. FMI offers research services to companies operating in the automotive, healthcare, chemicals, F&B, industrial automation, and retail.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1088903/Future_Market_Insights_Expansion.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/947618/Future_Market_Insights_Logo.jpg

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures rise on hopes virus may be over soon; Sprint soars

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday as a top Chinese health adviser said the coronavirus outbreak may plateau in the next few weeks, while Sprint shares surged on hopes of favorable ruling for its merger with T-Mobile.Chinas foremost m...

AMAALA Company Announces a Who's Who of Industry Titans for Advisory Board

C O R R E C T I O N -- AMAALA In the news release, AMAALA Company Announces a Whos Who of Industry Titans for Advisory Board, issued 11-Feb-2020 by AMAALA over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the paragraph referring to the ...

Demystifying Realms at the Bombay Stock Exchange: An Expert Panel Launched the Book “Messages from Messengers” By Priti K Shroff

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirMessages from Messengers book launch by Priti K Shroff, saw a very interesting mix of audience, from financiers to bankers to corporates homemakers at the prestigious Bombay Stock Exchange. It was not ju...

BJP moves motion against notification allowing commercial activities in Sambhar Lake area

The Opposition BJP moved an adjournment motion in the Rajasthan assembly against a notification issued by the state government to carry out commercial activities in the Sambhar Salt Lake catchment area. While moving the motion, Deputy Leade...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020