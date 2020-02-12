Left Menu
Development News Edition

New coronavirus: what markets should watch now

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 20:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 19:53 IST
New coronavirus: what markets should watch now
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

World markets started shrugging off the worst of the coronavirus impact last week and stock markets have since reached record highs. China's announcement that new cases of the so-called COVID-19 detected on Tuesday were at their lowest since Jan 30 has only consolidated those gains. Here are some factors to watch in the coming days:

HAS THE OUTBREAK PEAKED?

In short, no one can say. Disease epidemic models include factors such as the number of known infections, time passed, frequency of travel or human contact, the ease of spread and mitigating measures like quarantine or screening.

But even those who use such models to understand the evolution of the outbreak are always updating their datasets with new information. "In a situation like this where there are so many unknowns, it's fair to say it's impossible to predict with any kind of precision at all when the peak is going to happen," said Robin Thompson, a mathematical epidemiology specialist at Oxford University.

WHAT SHOULD WE LOOK FOR NOW?

World Health Organization epidemiologists are currently watching:

-anything that sheds new light on the ease of human-to-human spread, including new cases from people with no travel history to China and geographical "clusters" of cases -the emergence of a highly contagious "super-spreaders", such as the Chinese doctor who infected many others during a stay at a Hong Kong hotel at the height of the SARS outbreak in 2003. So far, WHO has not identified any super-spreading event and says such events should not be personalized.

-why some people die. People who are older or have underlying medical conditions are most at risk. The overall death rate among reported cases is 2% but WHO wants more data about the disease that in severe cases can cause pneumonia and organ failure.

CAN WE TRUST THE CHINESE NUMBERS?

A moot point. There has been skepticism both inside and outside China about the official tallies of new cases, without anyone coming forward with reliable alternative data. The Chinese government last week amended its case definition but it is not clear what impact that is having on the figures. Health experts also note the sheer strain on resources in some cities could mean delays in getting people tested. WHAT'S THE IMPACT ON THE GLOBAL ECONOMY?

While the disruption caused to the world's second-largest economy is already tangible, the bigger question is whether the economic output stalled by the outbreak will simply be postponed until later in the year or lost for good. The current market assumption is that the worst will be over soon enough for the former scenario to happen. JP Morgan, for example, thinks that China's annualized GDP growth rate could fall to 1% in Q1 but rebound to as high as 9.3% in the second quarter as factories start making up for lost orders and travel resumes. The hit elsewhere could be uneven, however. The combined drag from bushfires and the coronavirus fall-out could stunt Australia's 28-year run of GDP growth, some economists fear.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the U.S. economy appears to be "resilient" and EU officials see only a "marginal" impact on Europe so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Mexico says number of migrants in "Remain in Mexico" program drops sharply

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday that the number of migrants awaiting the outcome of their U.S. immigration cases in Mexico has fallen from 50,000 to about 2,500.Since January 2019, the administration of U.S. Presid...

UPDATE 2-Nissan sues Ghosn for damages, risks plunging to loss

Nissan Motor Co could be heading for its first quarterly loss in more than a decade, three company sources said on Wednesday, as news emerged the Japanese carmaker is seeking 91 million in damages from ousted former boss Carlos Ghosn. Japan...

Samsung's 108MP HM1 image sensor features industry’s first Nonacell technology

Semiconductor giant Samsung introduced today its next-generation 108-megapixel image sensor, Samsung ISOCELL Bright HM1, that absorbs maximum light to deliver brighter and more detailed images, even under extreme lighting conditions.Featuri...

MP: Five held for hunting chital, transporting its meat

Five persons were arrested on Wednesday from Jabalpur district in Madhya Pradesh for transporting meat of a chital in an SUV after hunting it in neighbouring Katni district, police said. A police officer said the accused had hunted the dee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020