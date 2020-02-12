Left Menu
Development News Edition

All-at-sea cruise ship finally gets permission to berth

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pattaya
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 22:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 22:19 IST
All-at-sea cruise ship finally gets permission to berth

Pattaya (Thailand), Feb 12 (AFP) Aboard a US cruise ship that was rejected at Asian ports over coronavirus fears, stoic passengers kept their spirits up with poolside yoga, spin classes, comedy shows and a few drinks. But the 1,455 passengers and 802 crew members of the Westerdam really rejoiced on Wednesday after learning Cambodia had given permission for the cruise liner to dock at Sihanoukville, on its southern coast.

The scheduled arrival Thursday will bring an end to what was meant to be a dream 14-day cruise across Asia -- beginning from Hong Kong on February 1, and disembarking on Saturday in Yokohama, Japan. Japan, Guam, the Philippines, Taiwan and Thailand all refused to allow the ship to dock, despite Holland America insisting there were no cases of the deadly disease -- which has killed over 1,100 -- on board.

Several other cruise ships have been refused entry at ports across the Asia-Pacific region -- from Singapore to Tonga -- as fears over the virus spike. Cambodia's decision to receive the Westerdam comes as its strongman leader has voiced vocal support for China -- with premier Hun Sen going so far as to travel to Beijing last week in a show of solidarity.

The Southeast Asian nation -- with just one confirmed case of the SARS-like virus -- has been the recipient of billions of dollars in soft loans, infrastructure and investment from its superpower ally. "Guests will be able to go ashore," operator Holland America said in a statement. "We are extremely grateful to the Cambodian authorities for their support." Even with their holiday plans in tatters, passengers made the most of the extraordinary circumstances -- some taking to social media to share amusing asides on life unwanted and at sea.

"Not a bad place to be captive. I'm in the salon having my hair done right now and getting ready to hit the buffet," Christina Kerby said on Twitter, where her photos of yoga or posts on morning spin classes have bounced around. Speaking to AFP after hearing of their final destination, her reaction was one of elation -- "Thrilled! Thank you, Cambodia!" she said, adding a heart emoji.

The atmosphere is in stark contrast to the gloom aboard the Diamond Princess, a quarantined Japanese cruise ship riddled with the virus which has forced passengers into a depressing lockdown in cabins. "We're all good. The mood is positive... there's no tension on aboard" said Lorraine Oliveira, from Ireland, on the ship with her husband and two children.

Before it was barred from docking, boat operator Holland America Line initially said the cruise will disembark on Thursday at Thailand's Laem Chabang port, a few hours east of Bangkok. With no idea of where they would make land or when, passengers cancelled onward flights, travel plans scrambled by events -- and governments -- beyond their control. (AFP)

NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Pay taxes for India's development; tax harassment will be thing of past: PM Modi

While the previous governments hesitated to touch the countrys taxation system, the current BJP-led dispensation was making it more citizen-centric, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, urging people to pay their dues for the dev...

Reports: Pirates to sign veteran OF Dyson

The Pittsburgh Pirates and veteran outfielder Jarrod Dyson have agreed to a one-year deal, pending a physical, according to multiple reports Wednesday. The 35-year-old free agent spent the past two seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He ...

Vijay Mallya appeal: UK High Court told of overwhelming evidence of dishonesty

Liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya appeared before the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Wednesday for day two of his High Court appeal against being extradited to India, during which the prosecution highlighted overwhelming evidence of dishones...

UPDATE 4-Trump hails Barr for 'taking charge' of Stone case as Democrats warn of purge

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised Attorney General William Barr for taking charge after the Justice Department asked for a lighter prison term for his long-time adviser Roger Stone, raising further concerns among Democrats th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020