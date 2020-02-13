Left Menu
Development News Edition

Logistics leasing activity up 30 pc to 33 mn sqft in 2019: Report

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 21:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 21:28 IST
Logistics leasing activity up 30 pc to 33 mn sqft in 2019: Report

Logistics leasing activity increased 30 per cent in 2019 to touch 33 million sqft, mainly driven by policy announcements made by the government which boosted e-commerce and retail sectors, CBRE said. Industrial and logistics sector witnessed investments of more than USD 200 million in 2019, a study conducted by CBRE titled 'India Industrial and Logistics Market View, H2 2019' said.

The government aims to enact several structural reforms to improve physical connectivity, CBRE Chairman and CEO India, South East Asia, Middle East and Africa Anshuman Magazine said. "Further, the implementation of government initiatives such as the National Logistics Policy and the national e-commerce policy as well as large-scale infrastructure development are expected to promote investment, thereby further improving the overall stock of warehousing space in India," Magazine added.

He further said the fundamentals of the sector are strengthening, backed by the recovery of domestic demand, improvement of manufacturing sector and structural shift towards omnichannel retailing. The report stated that Bengaluru, NCR (National Capital Region) and Mumbai accounted for about 60 per cent of the overall space take up during the year.

While third-party logistics (3PL) firms accounted for about half of the leasing activity in 2019, an increase from 36 per cent in 2018, it was followed by e-commerce players with a share of about 18 per cent. On the supply side, nearly 19 million sqft of space was added in 2019, which is 78 per cent higher compared to 2018. About 70 per cent of this supply was reported in NCR, Mumbai and Chennai.

"Leasing is expected to continue to be driven by 3PL firms and e-commerce players, along with retail corporates. However, 3PL occupiers are expected to turn more cautious about expanding their footprint due to tightening profit margins," the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-German president warns of racist 'poison' at Dresden WW2 bombing ceremony

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier told Germans they must reject racism and anti-Semitism at a commemoration of the 75th anniversary of Allied bombing raids on Dresden, which killed 25,000 people near the end of World War Two.In Dresden, a f...

No major change in 'trajectory' of coronavirus outbreak: WHO

Geneva, Feb 13 AFP The World Health Organization on Thursday said a sharp rise in reported COVID-19 cases in China, due to a change in counting methods, did not represent a big shift in the epidemic. Chinas official death toll from the new ...

Vij suspends SHO, 5 policemen in Rohtak for dereliction of duty

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday suspended an SHO and five policemen in Rohtak for alleged indiscipline and dereliction of duty, and said they were running a parallel police station. Vij was in Rohtak to redress public grievances....

One arrested for issuing fake invoices worth Rs 268 cr to claim tax benefit under GST

The GST intelligence unit of Gurugram has arrested a resident of Sonepat for allegedly issuing bogus invoices to the tune of Rs 268.3 crore for claiming input tax credit, an official release said on Thursday. The arrest of Nitin Jain, propr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020