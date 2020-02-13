Left Menu
Rupani, Patel inaugurate two-day tourism event in Kutch

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 23:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 23:42 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday said tradition, talent and trade and

crucial factors in boosting tourism activity. He was speaking after inaugurating, along with Union

Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, a two-day meeting of states and Union territories on 'Tourism

Destination Management and Community Participation' at Tent City in Dhordo, Kutch district.

In his address, Rupani invoked the '3T' mantra given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give boost to the tourism

sector in the state. He said Modi, as Gujarat chief minister, helped Kutch

to stand up on its feet with the help of tourism after the devastating earthquake of 2001.

"Modiji always says tourism involves three Ts - tradition, talent and trade. They are very crucial for

boosting tourism activity. "Modiji has gave a new dimension to tourism by weaving

Gujarat's traditions and culture with this sector," Rupani was quoted as saying by a Gujarat government release.

In his address, Patel dubbed the Rann of Kutch as a 'heaven of earth'.

The tent city is situated in this white desert (Rann of Kutch) and attracts thousands of tourists every year.

"Our PM's tireless efforts has converted this place into a famous tourist spot and a heaven of earth. I am

confident that other parts of Kutch district would be developed on the same line," said Patel.

During the two-day meet, government officials, tourism industry entrepreneurs and other stakeholders would speak on

different aspects of tourism. Best practices as well as case studies from various

states and Union territories in the related field will also be shared during the event, said a release by the PIB.

Based on recommendations and discussion here, a task force would be constituted to document the benefits,

challenges, recommendations, case studies and to prepare an action plan to assist in policy formulation, it added.

